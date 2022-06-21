ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

20 Ways to Decorate With Red in Your Bathroom

By Sarah Lyon
Domaine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to bathrooms, we often see spaces rooted in blues, whites, and grays. Sure, these colors are classics for a reason and certainly are safe picks. But why not opt for something a bit different when designing your loo?. Bathrooms in particular are great spaces in which...

www.mydomaine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Domaine

5 Reliable Items I Used to Decorate My Tiny Outdoor Space

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Our editors are all homebodies, that's for certain. As resident lovers of all things home and design, they have tried a lot of home products in their day—and they're letting you in on their favorites. As part of our series, Happy at Home, our editors take the stage to share some of their personal favorite products in their homes and accompanying stories they carry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Domaine

The One Room Bryan Yates Will Never Forget

Interior designers and other experts in the home industry work on an impressive number of spaces throughout their careers. But even if some of the makeovers and redesigns start to blend together after a few years, there are some rooms that are just truly unforgettable. So, to give designers a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domaine

Buying Yourself Flowers Is the TikTok Trend We Should All Embrace

It's the basis of all our suggested social videos: we see a girl in her chicest walking outfit head into her local market or grocery store to buy a fresh bunch of flowers. She comes home, gently arranges them in a stunning vase, and later takes a seat on the couch. What's the occasion? There is none—she simply gifted them to herself.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Domaine

8 Kitchenware Brands for Adding Color to Your Cooking Space

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Kitchen counters and stovetops have long felt like black holes for style—no matter how contemporary, farmhouse, or midcentury modern your cooking space was, your appliances would be uniformly gray. But thanks to the arrival of a few amazing brands on the market, your kitchen supplies can be a continuation of your personal style. Pots, pans, kettles, cooking gear and baking supplies are now available in bold hues, matte finishes, and pastel shades. Here are some of our favorite kitchenware brands that are boasting bold colors.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy