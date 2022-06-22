ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Flood Watch issued for Central Highlands, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-22 00:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-22 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor current conditions and forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Central...

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grant, Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 18:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-26 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grant; Sierra FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN SIERRA AND NORTHERN GRANT COUNTIES At 618 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Black Fire Burnscar including South Diamond Creek Basin. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Western Sierra and Northern Grant Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
GRANT COUNTY, NM
Flash Flood Warning issued for Catron by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 18:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Catron FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BLACK BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CATRON COUNTY At 612 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing light rain over the Black burn scar. Between 0.5 and 1.0 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is possible in southeast Catron County. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact Taylor Creek, Diamond Creek, South Diamond Creek and Hoyt Creek downstream to the East Fork Gila River as well as DD Bar Road, Links Road and Trails End Road. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Light to moderate showers producing flash flooding in and around the Black burn scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Black burn scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Catron County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
CATRON COUNTY, NM

