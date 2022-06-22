ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff's deputy airlifted to hospital after fiery collision with semi

A sheriff's deputy was airlifted to the hospital after a fiery crash involving a semi northwest of Twin Falls late Tuesday morning, Idaho State Police said.

The 11:48 a.m. crash occurred in Gooding County when a 2013 Kenworth semi driven by a 31-year-old Rupert man was traveling northbound on 1700 East and appears to have failed to stop at the stop sign at 2950 South, colliding with the 34-year-old Gooding County sheriff's deputy's westbound 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, authorities said.

The semi, which was pulling an empty trailer, and the deputy's pickup caught fire following the collision.

The deputy was flown by emergency helicopter to an area hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash, state police said.

The deputy's name and condition have not been released.

The semi driver's name has also not been released. He did not require transport to the hospital, authorities said.

The intersection where the crash occurred was closed for several hours because of the wreck.

Idaho State Police were assisted at the scene by Gooding Emergency Medical Services and Wendell and Hagerman firefighters.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

