Frankie Dettori's manager Peter Burrell expects the popular Italian to "come out fighting" if his professional relationship with John and Thady Gosden comes to an end. Having enjoyed huge success together over the years, there were clear signs of strain at Royal Ascot last week, with Gosden senior publicly criticising Dettori following his ride on Stradivarius, who finished third in his bid for a fourth victory in the Gold Cup.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO