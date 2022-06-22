ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carnival at Field Station Dinosaurs

derbyweb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRide all you can ride with...

www.derbyweb.com

butlercountytimesgazette.com

Andover ducklings preparing for return to wild

ANDOVER – Some very special guests are back at Andover Court Assisted Living, at least for now. A mother Mallard Duck has hatched a brood of baby ducks – 12 to be exact. Beth Grainger, a resident of the facility for the past two years, checks on the babies every day. She noticed when one went missing and the brood count went down to 11.
ANDOVER, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First look at Angela’s Cafe

Less than a year ago, the latest Angela’s Cafe opened at 300 S. Greenwich. This followed the closing of their 21st street location. We have fond memories of visiting the Angela’s Cafe on east Central and decided to go check out this latest iteration of the Mexican restaurant.
WICHITA, KS
kaynewscow.com

Jumping worms reported in Kay County

STILLWATER — Gardeners might be uncovering the invasive Asian jumping worm. Unlike native earthworms, this and other non-native earthworm species, can wreak havoc in the soil. And yes, they do jump. Asian jumping worms are somewhat new to the United States, said Scott Loss, associate professor with Oklahoma State...
KAY COUNTY, OK
Hutch Post

Dog food pantry available twice a month in Hutch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The First Presbyterian Church has started Denise's Pet Pantry, a volunteer-based mission of FPC Hutchinson. The pantry, housed on the lower level of the church building at 201 East Sherman, is named after longtime church member, animal advocate, and Hutchinson resident Denise Hallman, who died in May.
HUTCHINSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

One restaurant to reopen while another closes on Friday

There’s a bit of good news and bad news taking place on Friday, June 24. One restaurant is set to reopen tomorrow when Fat Ernie’s at 2806 S. Hydraulic. They have been closed for a few weeks. The diner, which specializes in different all-you-can-eat specials, fried chicken, breakfast, catfish and more, actually re-opened last week. One of my friends stopped by as he’s a huge fan. They were forced to close again after some building issues, but will now be back on Friday. Good luck trying to find a parking spot tomorrow.
WICHITA, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Harvest update: The rain may have been a blessing in disguise

By James Jordan, Sumner Newscow — The wheat harvest may have dodged a bullet of sorts this year in Sumner County. Rain this week will probably cut down on some quality and may keep farmers out of the fields to some extent, but 80-85 percent of the crop in Sumner County has been harvested.
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
NewsCow

Winfield Man Sees ‘Cool’ And ‘Freaky’ Lights In The Sky Early Sunday

Perhaps fittingly, Sky watches the sky. When Skyler Livingston did that early Sunday he saw something he described to NewsCow as “really cool and slightly freaky.”. Livingston, a longtime local resident and photographer, was outside his home in rural Winfield when he looked up to the night sky. He lives in the Frog Hollow area, approximately three-and-a-half miles east and exactly two miles south of town.
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms into the overnight followed by BIG changes

Spotty off and on showers have pushed through parts of Kansas on Saturday as a cold front moved through the state. The front is clearing the Wichita area and you will notice winds switch out of the north and temperatures fall a bit into the evening. As the front invades it will tap into slightly better ingredients for some thunderstorm development.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita (June 24-26)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts | Food Truck Schedule. What’s...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fireworks shows around Kansas for the 4th of July

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans have a lot of choices for where, when and how to celebrate Independence Day 2022. Towns across the state are holding all kinds of different events. Some are on the Fourth of July. Some are on other days around the Fourth. Most include fireworks, but some do not. Please, let us […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Salvation Army, Evergy help those in need beat the heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salvation Army is partnering with Evergy to help those in need beat the approaching dangerous temperature levels. The Salvation Army will give away donated fans to the elderly or individuals with disabilities without access to air conditioning and those who cannot afford to purchase a fan.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS

