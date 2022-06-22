ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatever Happened to Christa Miller?

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter how talented a person is, working in the entertainment industry typically comes with some ups and downs. There may be periods where an actor has more work than they can handle, and other times when jobs are fewer and far between. This is something Christa Miller has experienced throughout...

tvovermind.com

shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Ariana Grande's New Bangs In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'Are You Kidding Me'

When you think of Ariana Grande, a few things likely come to mind: hit songs like “Thank U, Next,” sky-scraping high notes, winged eyeliner, and, of course, a slicked-back high ponytail. However, in a recent Instagram post, the hitmaker traded her signature hairdo for some dramatic curtain bangs—with no ponytail in sight. Fans are absolutely losing it over this transformation. And frankly, we can’t blame them. She looks incredible!
TMZ.com

John Lennon Allegedly Had Affair with Teenage Assistant Set Up by Yoko Ono

John Lennon allegedly had an affair with an assistant who was 10 years his junior and it was all Yoko Ono's idea ... according to a new documentary. According to "The Lost Weekend: A Love Story," a doc that just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival ... John had an affair in the 1970s with his assistant, May Pang.
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gabriela Cartol

Gabriela Cartol loves using her acting talents to tell stories and keep people entertained. I think it’s safe to say that there are lots of people who appreciate this. Gabriela made her on-screen debut in 2012 when she was cast in the TV series Won, Toot, Tree Detective Agency. Since then, she has been a fixture on screens all over the world and she’s looking forward to what the future has in store for her career. That said, 2022 is going to be a huge year for Gabriela. She has a couple of projects in the works that are set to come out later this year, and they will continue to establish her as a force to be reckoned with. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Gabriela Cartol.
TVOvermind

God’s Favorite Idiot Set for Eight More Episodes

Netflix unveiled yet another show in June, but this time around the show was almost entirely unique compared to anything else found on the service, or at least from the service itself, and that show, “God’s Favorite Idiot” indeed featured one of America’s favorite idiots in the form of Melissa McCarthy, but for once Melissa isn’t the main character or focus of the show. Instead, this time around compared to her previous movies, the actress’s husband Ben Falcone tackled the lead role in this interesting end of days comedy that brought the two into main roles together. Some of the most popular films that Falcone has written and even directed or appeared in, alongside McCarthy include “Tammy”, “The Boss”, “Thunder Force”, “Superintelligence”, and others. While only eight episodes of the hysterical and original comedy premiered on Netflix in June, eight more episodes of “God’s Favorite Idiot” are set to be filmed sometime this year and likely released next year. Below, we’ve discussed “God’s Favorite Idiot”, the eight episodes that premiered already, and of course what fans of the new show can expect from this hard-hitting husband and wife comedy duo.
TVOvermind

The Orcs Get Their First Look For The Rings of Powers Series

The Orcs from the Lord of the Rings trilogy have got to be some of the most terrifying creatures in movie history. It’s just impossible to not appreciate the stellar make-up and practical effects Peter Jackson enforced for his original trilogy. That’s precisely what attached us to this hideous race of monstrous creatures. That worked for the first trilogy, but as we all remember, The Hobbit trilogy changed things up a bit. And as I recall, most Lord of the Rings fans didn’t appreciate the CGI extravaganza that trilogy turned the Orcs into. Honestly, they all felt like cartoons. And let’s not even talk about the animated Legolas. But what the heck, let’s throw it out there. The Hobbit trilogy went overboard with the CGI and it was a total far cry from the work Jackson did in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Benjamin Walker

Benjamin Walker started his professional acting journey almost 20 years ago. Since then, he has accomplished a lot of great things on stage and on screen. His resume is solid and he has proven that he can play a variety of characters. However, the best is yet to come for the talented actor. He will be playing High King Gil-galad in the upcoming TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and this project has the potential to introduce him to an even wider audience. The highly-anticipated series is already getting a lot of attention and that buzz will continue to build leading up to its release date of September 2. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Benjamin Walker.
TVOvermind

Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Bergman Island”

Bergman Island is a 2021 romantic drama film written and directed by Mia Hansen-Løve. It stars Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska and Anders Danielsen Lie. The film is set on Fårö, an island off the coast of Sweden that was once home to legendary filmmaker Ingmar Bergman. In the film, a writer and a director retreat to the island in order to work on a script but find their creative collaboration overshadowed by their personal attachments. As they grapple with their own artistry and relationships, they begin to mine the life and work of Bergman for inspiration. Bergman Island is a thoughtful and intimate exploration of art, love, and creativity. Hansen-Løve uses the working relationship between the two leads to explore the creative process and the ways in which art can both inspire and destroy relationships. Bergman Island is a beautiful and bittersweet film about the power of cinema to both bring people together and tear them apart.
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Karen O’Leary

Karen O’Leary isn’t your typical actress. She didn’t grow up wanting to work in the entertainment industry and she doesn’t seem to have much interest in becoming a huge star. Still, however, the acting bug found its way to Karen, and she has proven to be quite magical in front of the camera. She made her first on-screen appearance in 2014 in a movie called What We Do in the Shadows. Since then, most of her acting has been on the small screen. Karen is probably best known for her role as officer O’Learly in the TV series Wellington Paranormal. Although it doesn’t look like Karen has any upcoming projects in the works, we hope to see a lot more of her in the future. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Karen O’Leary.
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nina Bloomgarden

Nina Bloomgarden is a name you may not be too familiar with just yet, but it’s one you should definitely be paying attention to. Although she is relatively new to the professional acting world, Nina is working hard to build a strong foundation for a long-lasting career. Nina has two projects in the works that will likely change the trajectory of her career and help her reach new heights. One project, Jane, is a movie while the other, The Resort, is a TV series. Her roles in both of these projects will introduce her talent to a wider audience, and will hopefully open up more doors for her. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Nina Bloomgarden.
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tamara Lawrance

Tamara Lawrance has been acting professionally for more than five years, but in a lot of ways, she’s just getting started. The last couple of years have been big for her, and she has started getting attention from people all over the world. In 2021, Tamara was in a TV series called Invasion, and in 2022, she was in the movie The Silent Twins which is based on a real-life set of twins named June and Jennifer Gibbons. Through all of her roles, Tamra has shown that she has what it takes to be a star. Tamara will also be in an upcoming TV series titled Get Millie Black which is set to premiere some time in 2022. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Tamara Lawrance.
TVOvermind

Five Characters That Might Die in Stranger Things

Stranger Things season 4 has come off in a way that makes it evident that not everyone is going to get out alive by the time this show is all over and done with. There are simply too many red flags, too many indications that someone might not make it to the last act, and too many hints that someone that fans care about might not see the final ending. At this point, Stranger Things fans have felt their heartstrings get plucked a few times since Barb, Bob, and even Hopper were huge losses, even though Hopper was revealed to still be alive. The point is that if a main character dies off at this point it feels as though it might destroy a lot of fans simply because they’re ready for the cast to feel permanent, especially after the last season saw them split up, with the Byer’s family and Eleven heading to a different state. There is a thought that someone will die and that it will be a seriously emotional moment that a lot of people won’t be able to deal with. So who is going to die in Stranger Things season 4?
