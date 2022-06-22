ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Get up, walk the dog – my life is mundane, but because I’m gay Texas Republicans think I’m abnormal

By Arwa Mahdawi
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVTnM_0gI8Wrzn00

This morning, I woke up earlier than I wanted to, fed the baby, walked the dog, chatted with my wife and procrastinated over some work. Yawningly mundane, right?

Wrong. According to the Texas Republican party, my same-sex marriage is an “abnormal lifestyle choice”. What’s more, “abnormal” people like me should not have any “special legal entitlements” related to being LGBTQ+. That position is spelled out in section 143 of a far-right platform officially adopted at the Texas Republican party’s recent convention in Houston.

Delegates didn’t stop there. The new platform oozes hatred and is riddled with conspiracy theories. It is vehemently anti-transgender, asserts that Joe Biden was not legitimately elected and demands that the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which banned racial discrimination in elections, be “repealed and not reauthorized”. The mask hasn’t slipped – it has been ripped right off.

While this platform doesn’t carry any legal weight, it signposts the direction in which the Republican party is going. “The platform is largely symbolic, but important as a measure of ideological drift,” a political scientist told the Texas Tribune. It is the latest evidence that the lunatic far-right fringe in the US is getting a lot more loony and a lot less fringe. It is very frightening.

It is not the hatred on the right that frightens me the most, though. What really scares me is what is happening in the centre. While the far right is busy publishing plans to roll back civil rights, centrists and liberals can’t stop fretting about whether kids these days are too “woke” and agonising about “cancel culture”. While Republicans are signalling all the ways in which they want to dismantle democracy, Democrats are obsessing about “civility” and fetishising bipartisanship and compromise.

Our rights are not going to be stolen from us – they are going to be politely compromised away.

Comments / 1324

Kno_tha_truth
4d ago

well, if “normal” = “the norm,” then you are abnormal. 95% of people are not gay. That is the norm. So not being in the norm is abnormal. Simple use of logic and language. Sorry, not sorry if either “offends” you.

Reply(90)
429
AMERICA FIRST@??
4d ago

Hey Nessel… stay in your own lane. Texas is none of your business. Cry as you might it doesn’t appear anything has held YOU BACK .. so shut up and move along

Reply(28)
191
Denise Dykes
4d ago

Why is your being gay relevant to living?!!! Go your own way as you have been!! Why are you advertising?!! I am women hear me roar!!!

Reply(38)
204
Related
The Guardian

Cocaine, class and me: everyone in this town takes drugs, all the time – they’re part of the civic culture

A man walks into a chicken shop. This sounds like the beginning of a joke. Perhaps it is. For 18 months, I have worked in a chicken shop, and some days my situation feels like a punchline. In 2015, I quit my job at a property magazine in London and moved to Aberdeen, with two suitcases and a grand plan to write a book about the oil industry. Two years later, I washed up in a northern refinery town, with no money and an unfinished manuscript. I learned my scale. I got a job frying things.
The Guardian

‘None of us knew we’d have babies when we bought our tickets!’ The joys of bringing your young child to Glastonbury

Billie Eilish became the youngest ever Glastonbury headliner when she played the festival on Friday night at the age of 20 – but she is certainly not the youngest attendee. After two years of Covid cancellations, many of this year’s festival-goers were joined by young children they didn’t necessarily expect to have with them when they bought their tickets. Here’s how some of them got on.
ENTERTAINMENT
People

Texas GOP Passes Agenda Further Targeting LGBTQ+ Community: 'Homosexuality Is an Abnormal Lifestyle Choice'

During this weekend's Texas GOP biennial convention in Houston, delegates voted on — and passed — their latest platform, which includes decisive anti-LGBTQ+ measures. One section of the platform labeled "Homosexuality and Gender Issues" states that "homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice." The Texas Tribune reports that this language is a new addition that was not included in the 2018 or 2020 party platforms.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Refinery29

“I’m Prepared To Scream Until My Throat Is Raw.” 6 Teens On The Fight For Abortion

On May 1, my biggest concerns were getting ready for prom and passing my AP tests. By the next night, my priorities were drastically different. A draft opinion from the Supreme Court had leaked, indicating that Roe v. Wade would most likely be overturned. Roe protects the rights of pregnant people to choose abortion without excessive government restriction. I saw this as a protection of my future, one that I’d always had.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Black Enterprise

GOP House Candidate Carl Paladino Calls Black Americans ‘Dumb, Hungry and Conditioned’ To Vote For Democrats

New York Republican Congressional Candidate Carl Paladino said Black Americans were kept “dumb and hungry” so they could be conditioned to vote for the Democratic Party. CNN reports Paladino made the comments on a radio show in 2016 when he was a Buffalo school board member defending himself against allegations that comments he made in the past were racist. Paladino added that he cared about Black people but they were conditioned to be a base for Democrats.
BUFFALO, NY
Davenport Journal

“Kids are being sold the false idea that transitioning will make them happy”, Transgender man, who transitioned from female to male after being convinced that she was in the wrong body, says she will never be a man

Transgender man, who transitioned from female to male after being convinced that she was ‘in the wrong body,’ says that she is a biological woman that medically transitioned to appear like a male through synthetic hormones and surgery. She also says that she ‘will never be a man.’ The transgender man also said that after the procedures, she gets infections every three to four months and is ‘probably not going to live very long.’ During her transition, she had seven surgeries.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Shine My Crown

Maxine Waters Vows to Defy SCOTUS Ruling: 'The Hell With the Supreme Court'; Says 'Black Women Will Be Out in Droves'

Rep. Maxine Waters has vowed to defy and protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think Black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Racial Discrimination#Democrats#Gay Rights#Racism#The Republican Party#The Texas Tribune
Salon

Sotomayor dissent rips Supreme Court for dismantling “wall of separation between church and state"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Tuesday warned that the court's right-wing majority had further eroded the nation's bedrock laws separating church and government when it ruled that Maine must include religious schools in a state-run tuition program.
MAINE STATE
The Independent

AOC hits back at ‘heinous’ Marjorie Taylor Greene over claim that Roe protests were ‘insurrection’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez branded Marjorie Taylor Greene “heinous” after the Republican claimed she “launched an insurrection” while addressing a group of Roe v Wade protesters outside the Supreme Court.“I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me”I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Guardian

The US supreme court just made America a more dangerous, violent place

The conservative justices of the US supreme court just made America an even more dangerous, even more violent place. The decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn, Inc v Bruen took on a simple and commonsense New York state law requiring individuals to have a license in order to own a gun, and requiring people who want to carry a concealed pistol or revolver out in public to demonstrate a particular need to be toting a secret gun around. That law has been on the books in New York since the early 1900s.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Upworthy

The ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ says best way to celebrate holiday is to 'help somebody else’

Juneteenth marked the end of slavery in America and has since been celebrated as the day of emancipation by the African-American community. Civil rights activist Opal Lee, known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," has a message for those celebrating the special day: help someone else. Lee, a former schoolteacher who has spent much of her life serving the community, was the face of the campaign that got Juneteenth recognized as a national holiday. She is also a Nobel Peace Prize-nominated activist. Lee and her granddaughter, Dione Sims, the founding executive director of the National Juneteenth Museum, spoke to TODAY about the day of emancipation. When Lee was asked what people should do on Juneteenth, she replied, "I think they should spend this special day helping somebody else. I find that when I help somebody else, all my problems seem to disappear. I don’t want you to think that they go into thin air, but when I’m helping somebody else, I get help for myself, too."
FESTIVAL
The Guardian

The Guardian

331K+
Followers
80K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy