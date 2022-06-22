Some QA voters receive incorrect sample ballots; new ones to be printed

CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County readers notified the local newspaper late Tuesday afternoon that some people had received incorrect sample ballots in the mail.

Reached after 5 p.m., Election Director Christine Jones said she was talking to the printer and trying to find out what had happened.

The Queen Anne’s Election Board posted a notice on its social media around 7 p.m. and advised the paper that “due to a technical issue, voters may have been mailed an incorrect sample ballot.”

The notice said new sample ballots are being printed and will be mailed as soon as possible. The new sample ballots will say “Corrected” on the outside.

“Mail-in ballots are not affected, nor will this issue affect in-person ballots received during early voting or on primary election day, July 19, 2022,” the notice said.

Jones said the notice also would be posted on the Queen Anne’s County Board of Elections website.

Readers said that everyone, including voters registered Democrat, received Republican ballots. Jones did not confirm that rumor, only that some incorrect ballots had gone out.

Citizens may contact the Election Board at 410-758-0832 or qacboardofelections@gmail.com with questions.