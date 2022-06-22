ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Anne's County, MD

Some QA voters receive incorrect sample ballots; new ones to be printed

By Angela Price
Kent County News
Kent County News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uTTbQ_0gI8Wk3w00

CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County readers notified the local newspaper late Tuesday afternoon that some people had received incorrect sample ballots in the mail.

Reached after 5 p.m., Election Director Christine Jones said she was talking to the printer and trying to find out what had happened.

The Queen Anne’s Election Board posted a notice on its social media around 7 p.m. and advised the paper that “due to a technical issue, voters may have been mailed an incorrect sample ballot.”

The notice said new sample ballots are being printed and will be mailed as soon as possible. The new sample ballots will say “Corrected” on the outside.

“Mail-in ballots are not affected, nor will this issue affect in-person ballots received during early voting or on primary election day, July 19, 2022,” the notice said.

Jones said the notice also would be posted on the Queen Anne’s County Board of Elections website.

Readers said that everyone, including voters registered Democrat, received Republican ballots. Jones did not confirm that rumor, only that some incorrect ballots had gone out.

Citizens may contact the Election Board at 410-758-0832 or qacboardofelections@gmail.com with questions.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Queen Anne's County, MD
City
Centreville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Queen Anne's County, MD
Government
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sample Ballot#Ballots#Election Day#Registered Voters#Election Local#Qa#The Queen Anne#County Board Of Elections#Democrat#Republican#Citizens#The Election Board
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
216
Followers
397
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy