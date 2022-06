SHREVEPORT, La. - Reaction is coming in to Friday's U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., released the following statement:. “Despite attempts to intimidate the justices, they did their work. Roe v. Wade has misrepresented the Constitution since the ruling was rendered, and today’s decision to return the issue of abortion to the American people and the states corrects a legal and moral error. Louisianians have worked for a long time to have this freedom that is rightly and constitutionally theirs. I am very pleased with today’s decision.”

