First doses of COVID-19 vaccine for small kids given out at Seattle Children’s

SEATTLE — After more than two years, America’s youngest population was eligible to get a COVID-19 shot Tuesday.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children 6 months and older. And while some parents are relieved about this, it has also reignited the debate over vaccine safety.

Monday was a day of mixed emotions for the Lindo family as 8-month-old Sandino and 4-year-old Stella received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Stella’s parents told KIRO 7 that the day could not come soon enough.

“We all had COVID over two months ago and it was terrifying. We had to take him to the ER. And when you realize that a vaccine could have prevented that or decreased the likelihood of that, then it’s a, it’s a no-brainer,” said Edwin Lindo.

With the FDA’s blessing, the family signed up to be one of Seattle’s first families to get the COVID-19 vaccine for their young children.

“If there’s a way for us to help protect our kids from ever having to go through that again, we’re going to take it,” Edwin’s wife said.

However, that is not the mindset of most American families when it comes to the new COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

A new poll shows that fewer than 20% of parents with kids under 5 years old plan to vaccinate them right away, while 38% will take a wait-and-see approach.

At least 27% have no plans to get their young ones vaccinated against COVID-19 at all.

The Lindos said that despite their decision, they understand the hesitancy.

“We understand concerns that people have, like, we’re not dismissing that reality. We ask questions as well. Right? What is the dose? What does it mean? Are there side effects? And all those questions need to be answered for us to be able to comfortably say like, yeah, we’ll have our child do it. And they were, and that’s why we’re here,” Lindo said.

