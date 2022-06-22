ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Exquisite luxury in Gulf Harbour

Florida Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis exquisite luxury residence at 11250 Marblehead Manor Court in Gulf Harbour, has been recently enhanced and is located one of the most highly sought country club communities in Southwest Florida. The home has been maintained at...

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

floridaweekly.com

Stock Custom homes to build two estates in Bay Colony

Stock Custom Homes, the award-winning custom home building division of Stock Development, will present two masterfully designed estates in Bay Colony, an exclusive residential community in Naples. The first estate will boast 7,577 square feet of under-air living space and feature five bedrooms plus a bonus room, five full and...
NAPLES, FL
Foodie Traveler

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Cape Coral, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Their waiters will serve you famous American hamburgers, delicious homemade fries, and tender fried pickles here. Most tourists recommend trying its gorgeous pastries, exquisite pretzels, or distinctive grilled pineapple. The bartenders, according to the reviews, deliver outstanding craft beer and great bitters. Their wonderful shakes are among the most delectable beverages available. You can also request food to be delivered from this bar.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral plants 100 trees on Veterans and Kamal Parkway

In hopes of “Planting it forward,” Future Forestry plants 100 trees along Veterans and Kamal Parkway. Dozens of people gathered with their shovels and gloves ready to plant trees. Russ Ringland is behind this project he is the creator of the non-profit Future Forestry Corporation. “Cape Coral was...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
gulfshorebusiness.com

Improved beach access coming to Marco Island

Marco Island beachgoers will be enjoying newly renovated and upgraded beach access points from a project being worked on by the city’s Beautification Advisory Committee. Marco Island City Council asked the committee earlier this year to address the appearance of the island’s two public beach access corridors along with finding ways to accommodate the increasing number of visitors while taking the opportunity to increase education and awareness on the area’s unique ecosystem.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers Beach property sells for $1.59 million

JJA Marios LLC purchased a 4,550-square-foot building at 17707/711 San Carlos Blvd. on Fort Myers Beach from International Capital Investment Co. III LLC for $1,595,000. Michael J. Frye, CCIM, with Re/Max Realty Group Commercial Division represented the buyer and seller.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Industrial machinery company opens new Fort Myers location

Linder Industrial Machinery opened its new $10 million, 22,000-square-foot Fort Myers location at 16878 Domestic Ave. With seven locations in Florida, six in North Carolina and three in South Carolina, Linder is a dealer for Komatsu, BOMAG, Atlas, Terramac and several other equipment lines. Its new location, which replaces Linder’s old branch on Elevation Way in Fort Myers, is on 7 acres, with more than 3 acres serving as machine storage. The facility, which will have its grand opening on July 14, also has seven service bays.
FORT MYERS, FL
yourwilliamson.com

Come Fly with Me: The Ritz Carlton Golf Resort, Naples

The Forbes Four-Star, AAA Four-Diamond Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, is renowned for its exceptional personalized service, inventive cuisine and luxurious accommodations, along with panoramic views of the adjacent Greg Norman-designed Tiburón Golf Club. The 295-room Mediterranean-style resort, ranked as one of the top hotels in the United States by Travel + Leisure and U.S. News & World Report, is now home to a new immersive water experience, The Reservoir, boasting a 600ft lazy river, dedicated family pools and luxury cabanas. Providing an unmatched culinary program, which takes guests on a gastronomic journey around the world, the resort features four unique dining destinations, including the newly debuted Latin-American inspired, Ria. In addition, the luxury resort is home to a pair of thirty-six hole signature Greg Norman golf courses at Tiburón, which boasts stunning PGA-level golf courses that host two major professional golf tournaments annually.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Donatos Pizza plans its first area location this fall in North Naples

Q: Any updates on the new Donatos locations coming to Southwest Florida? Looking forward to it!. A: Donatos Pizza, a fast-casual pizzeria chain headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, plans its first area location to launch this fall where Old 41 Road meets U.S. 41 in North Naples. Jane Abell, the daughter...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Biggest ham radio event in SWFL

Tens of thousands of people from around the world are working to communicate using ham radio. That’s an amateur radio that uses morse code and technology from decades ago. On Sunday, in North Fort Myers Community Park, the Fort Myers amateur radio club participated in a field day. The...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Home sales begin at Del Webb Oak Creek in North Fort Myers

Home sales began at Del Webb Oak Creek with the opening of the sales center and five model homes at the 55-and-over community off Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers, a mile west of Interstate 75. The 475-acre gated community, which includes a 6-acre lakefront amenity campus, offers 12 single-family home designs spanning 1,405 to 3,000 square feet of living space with two to four bedrooms and up to four-and-a-half bathrooms. The community’s 17,000-square-foot clubhouse will feature a fitness studio with strength-training and cardio equipment and a separate studio for group exercise classes.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Unprecedented growth will affect Lehigh Acres

East Lee County is about to get a lot of new residents. With 1400 new homes at the corner of Homestead Rd and Milwaukee Blvd with city water and 1400 septic tanks. Now on Wednesday, Lee County Commissioners voted to approve a development that would bring 10,000 new homes and much more to an environmentally sensitive area known as the DRGR.
LEE COUNTY, FL
travelnowsmart.com

Fort Myers Beach Florida Hotels That Are Pet Friendly

Whether you’re bringing your family’s four-legged friend or just want to make your vacation more enjoyable, you’ll find plenty of options for Fort Myers Beach, Florida hotels that are pet-friendly. Fort Myers Beach offers hotels for every budget, including several that are dog-friendly. Keep reading for tips on choosing a pet-friendly Fort Myers Beach hotel. We have reviewed several popular Fort Myers Beach hotels below.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Coast Guard crew medevacs man from fishing boat near Naples

NEAR NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to a man’s rescue off the west coast of Florida. A USCG air crew on Friday hoisted the 60-year-old man from a fishing boat 57 miles west of Gordon Pass near Naples. The man was having difficulty...
NAPLES, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

City Staff Work on Aging Mackle Park Water Feature

No one wants to see the popular spray park at Mackle Park firing on all cylinders more than Martha Montgomery, the city’s facilities supervisor. Montgomery has been fielding a lot of phone calls from Marco Island citizens lately concerning the water feature that has been down for repairs as summer temperatures rise. The large volume of calls are not going unheeded.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bonita Springs zip code among top 20 hottest neighborhoods for homebuyers

Bonita Springs’ 34135 zip code is ranked 20th in Opendoor’s Mid-Year Hottest Zips of 2022, which tracked the top neighborhoods attracting homebuyers across the country. The zip code with a population of 37,315 and a land area of 36 miles has boundaries of just north of Coconut Road, U.S. 41 to the west, just south of Bonita Beach Road to the south and as far east as Bonita National Golf & Country Club. Winter Garden and San Antonio zip codes rank just ahead of Bonita Springs while zip codes in Clarksville, Tennessee; Celebration, Yukon, Oklahoma; New Braunfels, Texas and Loganville, Georgia make up the top 5.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Florida Weekly

Naples Senior Center hosts topping off celebration for new permanent home

Trustees and other senior leadership from the Naples Senior Center got a sneak preview of the nonprofit’s new permanent home at a Topping Off Celebration at its future site. The invitation only event celebrated the general finishing of the structure of the building and marked yet another milestone in the growth of Naples Senior Center.
NAPLES, FL

