BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Type 1 diabetics are dependent on insulin. Without insulin, 16-year-old Justin Maness would not be able to make it longer than 48 hours. When Justin was 11 he stayed home from school from what his mom thought was a flu. She came home and was getting ready to take him to urgent care.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO