ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Firefighters tackle forest blaze in southwest Turkey

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Firefighters battled to extinguish a wildfire in southwestern Turkey from the air and land on Wednesday, officials said, in scenes recalling blazes last year that devastated tens of thousands of hectares across the region.

Twenty helicopters and 14 planes were involved in tackling the blaze, said Forestry Minister Vahit Kirisci, who visited the area known as Bordubet near the Aegean coastal resort of Marmaris.

“Our teams’ intense efforts to bring the fire under control are continuing,” Kirisci said on Twitter. “Residential areas are not under threat.”

Aerial footage from local forestry authorities showed smoke billowing as the fires spread through the woodlands in the sparsely populated area, fanned by strong winds.

The Mugla provincial governor’s office said the blaze had begun around 8 pm (1700 GMT) on Tuesday and the cause was unclear.

Nearly 1,500 personnel and more than 360 vehicles were involved in the firefighting efforts, Turkey’s communications directorate said.

Last summer’s blazes were the most intense in Turkey on record, a European Union atmosphere monitor said last year, adding that the Mediterranean had become a wildfire hotspot.

President Tayyip Erdogan’s government was criticised as being unprepared to fight the fires last year. They responded by saying the fires were the worst in Turkey’s history.

Human-induced climate change is making heatwaves more likely and more severe, scientists say.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Wildfire in southwest Turkey enters third day

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Firefighters sought to contain a wildfire in southwestern Turkey from land and air on Friday as the blaze raged on for a third day, with windy conditions fanning the flames and spreading them through a forested area. Scenes of burning woodland near the Aegean coastal resort of...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Firefighting#Blazes#Firefighters#Istanbul#Accident#Bordubet#Aegean#Marmaris#A European Union
Reuters

Ecuador loses control of Amazon city in anti-government protests

QUITO, June 22 (Reuters) - Ecuador's government is trying to retake control of Puyo, a city in the country's Amazon region, after violent clashes and the burning of a police station by demonstrations during nationwide protests against the economic policies of President Guillermo Lasso. Protests have been ongoing for more...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
Reuters

U.S. hopes for positive Sweden, Finland NATO bid resolution

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The United States is hopeful that there will soon be a positive resolution of the issues between Turkey, Finland and Sweden regarding the NATO accession bids of the two Nordic countries, the State Department's top diplomat for Europe said on Wednesday. Speaking at a Senate...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Argentine truck protest enters third day, grain ports operational

BUENOS AIRES, June 24 (Reuters) - Argentine truck unions extended a widespread protest over fuel price hikes and diesel shortages on Friday, but the dismantling of some road blockades meant that truck traffic and operations in the country's key Rosario grains ports returned to normal. The protests, which started Wednesday,...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Argentine truck drivers block roads at harvest peak, protest lack of diesel

BUENOS AIRES, June 22 (Reuters) - Angry Argentine truck drivers blocked highways on Wednesday, protesting shortages and rising prices for diesel fuel, just as the country's crucial grains harvest requires transport amid surging inflation. Truck driver unions said the protests across the major corn and soybeans exporting nation will continue...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Reuters

479K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy