California recovers $1.1 billion in unemployment aid amid fraud investigation

Gov. Gavin Newsom and leaders of the California Legislature have agreed to provide more than $9 billion in refunds to taxpayers to offset high gas prices and inflation. The deal comes after months of slow negotiations at the state Capitol and disagreement between Democrats over how much relief to offer.
A rare bipartisan bill was introduced by a group of lawmakers to save the sequoia trees. Republican congressmen Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and Bruce Westerman (Ark.), and Democratic congressman Scott Peters (Calif.) introduced the bill, which is cosponsored by 75 others. It’s aimed at expediting reforestation. “Poor land management and...
In nearly three decades of ferret activism, Pat Wright has gone to jail, run for political office, lobbied legislators, collected thousands of signatures and battled decades of rejection and apathy. Source: Los Angeles Times.
For the past year, a Bay Area photographer has been documenting how he believes California really looks these days, and now he’s posting the results on billboards. The artist calls it “The End of the Dream” and 14 have already gone up around the state, including some in Oakland.
