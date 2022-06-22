ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, MI

Macomb Area Conference stars grab 12-7 win in second-annual MAC vs. OAA All-Star Game

By Matthew Mowery
The Oakland Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA — If there were only some way to make the runs retroactive. Grosse Pointe North’s Luke Babcock would love it if there were some way to take the runs he produced in Tuesday’s MAC vs. OAA All-Star Game — earning himself MVP honors in a 12-7 win for the Macomb...

