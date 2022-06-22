L.A. mayoral primary turnout rises as Bass widens lead over Caruso

Los Angeles County officials have revealed plans to return ownership of beachfront property to the descendants of a Black couple who built a resort for African Americans who were stripped out of Manhattan Beach in the 1920s. The property is an estimated worth of $20 million, the deal will include...
If you’re a fourth grader, nothing could be harder than seeing an inflatable floating playground about 30 feet from the shore — especially during a heat wave. It’s been sitting outside on the water, tantalizingly close to the Alamitos Beach shoreline, for more than a week, according to residents.
An approximately 110 acre fire in Riverside County has prompted evacuations on Saturday, Cal Fire said. The fire, which was originally called the “Candle Fire” but then updated to the “Union Fire,” is 0% contained. A mandatory evacuation has been issued for residents south of Limonite...
People in Hermosa Beach are reporting an unusual problem at a popular park, they are being attacked by crows. The birds have made their home in the trees at Noble Park and are highly territorial, going after people and their dogs. “They’re just coming out of the trees and kind...
The mother of Houston Tipping, 32, filed a notice of claim against the city Friday, alleging wrongful death, assault and battery, and other civil rights violations. Such claims are often a precursor to lawsuits. Source: Los Angeles Times.
