ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

In Beijing's BRICS summit, Putin is back on the world stage

By Simone McCarthy
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Russian President Vladimir Putin dials into the virtual BRICS summit hosted by Beijing on Thursday, it will be his first time attending a forum with the heads of major economies since launching an invasion of Ukraine earlier this...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 10

Related
ClutchPoints

Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision

McDonalds and Starbucks aren’t the only big companies to leave Russia after Vladimir Putin’s horrific attacks on Ukraine. On Thursday, worldwide giant Nike announced they will be leaving the country permanently and have no plans on returning anytime soon. Nike released this statement on their decision, via CNN: “Nike has made the decision to leave […] The post Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
Person
Narendra Modi
Person
Sushant Singh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brics#United Nations#South China#Beijing#Chinese#Russian#Brazilian#South African#Getty Images
Sporting News

'My 13-year-old daughter asked to leave because she was terrified'

“The last three months have been surreal. I have just arrived back in Kyiv after three months in Spain. I’m not sure if it’s a good decision, but it’s made. I really hope the war will stop soon.”. Rugby likes to use wartime phrases to convey its...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
Country
Brazil
Country
China
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
Country
Russia
nationalinterest.org

Fifty Top Ukrainian Military Officers Reportedly Killed by Russian Airstrike

Neither Ukrainian nor Western officials have confirmed the claim. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov announced in a statement on Sunday that “[a]t 12:30, a command post used by Ukrainian forces near the village of Shirokaya Dacha, Dnipropetrovsk region, was struck by high-precision long-range sea-based Kalibr missiles during a working meeting of the command staff of the operational-strategic grouping Alexandria.” Konashenkov said that more than fifty “generals and officers, including representatives of the General Staff, the Kakhovka group, airborne assault troops and units that operate toward Nikolayev and Zaporozhye” were dead following the Russian strike. Konashenkov did not immediately provide the names of the Ukrainian officers allegedly killed in the attack. Neither Ukrainian nor Western officials have confirmed the claim. Konashenkov added that Russian forces destroyed a tank repair facility in Kharkiv and as many as ten howitzers near Mykolaiv to the south. Local Ukrainian officials reported that Russian forces have drastically stepped up their shelling of Kharkiv, a sprawling and heavily fortified Ukrainian-held city not far from Russia’s western border, in recent days.
MILITARY
Daily Beast

You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

Russia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPIEF was moderated by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the controversial media outlet RT (formerly known as Russia Today).
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Pentagon explores using militarized fleet of SpaceX rockets as a 'quick reaction force that could stop a future Benghazi-style attack' - and double as cargo planes to deliver supplies anywhere in the world in 60 minutes

Leaked documents from the US Pentagon reveal it is interested in employing a fleet of SpaceX's Starship rockets as a 'quick reaction force' to stop 'a future Benghazi-style attack.'. The documents, obtained by The Intercept, were drafted by the Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), which formed a partnership with the Elon Musk-owned...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Public Affairs announced this week that three vessels from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy interacted in an “unsafe and unprofessional manner” as U.S. Navy ships transited the Strait of Hormuz on June 20.
MILITARY
The Weather Channel

COVID-19 Most Likely Leaked from Wuhan Laboratory: WHO Chief

Just days after saying that the COVID lab leak theory needs "further investigations", the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has privately confided to a senior European politician that the pandemic originated from China's infamous Wuhan lab, according to a report. According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the most likely...
WORLD
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy