ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

More than 1,000 people killed after magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits eastern Afghanistan

By Tara John, Masoud Popalzai, Ehsan Popalzai, Jessie Yeung
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Afghanistan was rocked by its deadliest earthquake in decades on Wednesday when a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the country's east, killing more than 1,000 people and wounding many more, according to a regional...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 317

Angela Legarreta
2d ago

and is this not a sign to the taliban and those who took over the country that their God is not happy with them, and now they will turn to the western world for aid, money, food, medical. I for one would not help they ask and as one turns they stab, shoot, or do something to kill the people that they asked for help, if they are so ..... let them do it on their own.

Reply(28)
59
Elite Rob
2d ago

Luke21:10 Then he said to them: “Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. 11 There will be great earthquakes, and in one place after another food shortages and pestilencesall these things are now happening at the same time. he said it would be like birth pangs and that's what we're seeing. the signs are increasing in duration and frequency.

Reply(28)
74
Damps
2d ago

All people are capable of rebuilding. I see many talking about not wanting aid sent, and I can agree. I also agree with America never needing aid when a natural disaster hits. We always rebuild and continue to thrive. Others can too. I feel for them for what they are going through. We all have these moments. Mother Nature rules and we better never forget it. 🙏🙌

Reply(8)
21
Related
natureworldnews.com

China Earthquake Update: Two Earthquakes Kill At Least Four People, Cause Infrastructural Damage, and Travel Delay in Sichuan

Two earthquakes struck Sichuan, a southwestern province in China, on Wednesday afternoon, June 1, killing at least four people, causing infrastructural damage, and resulting in travel delays. The tremors ranged between 6.1 and 4.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale, according to recent updates by local authorities and state media agency.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Peru rocked by powerful 7.2 earthquake

A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake has rattled southern Peru, according to the US Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake. No tsunami warning was issued.The quake struck in the southern portion of the country, in the Andes mountains north of Lake Titicaca. USGS noted that it occured around 220 kilometres below ground – a depth which usually causes less damage than shallower earthquakes, they add.Buildings were reportedly swaying in the nearby cities of Arequipa and Cusco, as well as La Paz, the capital of Bolivia, AP reports.The quake began around 7:02 local time.This is a breaking story, more to follow Read More US accuses Russia of weaponizing food in Ukraine warWisconsin man gets 10 years in prison for racist acid attackAs others are blocked, Colombians reach US through Mexico
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Nangarhar Province#Kabul Province#Foreign Aid#Taliban#Usgs#Afghans
UPI News

Earthquake with magnitude near 6.0 shakes eastern edge of Taiwan

June 20 (UPI) -- A moderately strong earthquake with a magnitude near 6.0 struck on Monday in the Pacific and could be felt along the eastern coast of Taiwan. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake registered a magnitude of 5.9 and the epicenter was located about 25 miles southwest of Hualien City at a depth of 5 miles.
ENVIRONMENT
Bridget Mulroy

Violent Volcanic Eruption With 7.2 Earthquake

Molten lava cascades 'Sharkcano' Island.(Tanya Grypachevskaya/Unsplash) This week, there have been more than five earthquakes over 5.0. There have been ten this week alone. The strongest so far has been in Peru. The magnitude was 7.2.
Daily Mail

FBI seizes electronic data from retired four-star general who led US forces in Afghanistan amid claims he illegally lobbied in favor of Qatar during Saudi Arabian blockade in 2017

The FBI has seized electronic data of a retired four-star general who made false statements and withheld 'incriminating' documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, authorities say. New federal court filings have outlined a potential criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Wiping Us From Earth’: Evading Russian Artillery With a Ukrainian Military Unit

Click here to read the full article. NEAR LYMAN, Ukraine — Crossing the final checkpoint into a battle zone feels like a consecration. The Ukrainian soldiers manning the last friendly post have a singular focus and intensity that’s lacking behind the lines. They wave us through solemnly, without smiles or chatter. We coast through the invisible barrier separating the “front” from the “rear,” then floor the gas and accelerate forward. I’m in eastern Ukraine in late May, in a region called Donbas, where the war has become a whirlwind of carnage that is claiming the lives of as many as 100 Ukrainian...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
India
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Voices: We must face the fact that rape is being used as a weapon of war in Ukraine

The conflict in Ukraine shows that sexual violence is still being used as a weapon of war, terrorising civilian populations.A mounting body of evidence has demonstrated that summary executions, rape and torture have been used against civilians in areas under Russian control since the Kremlin’s invasion. Despite predictable denials by the Russian authorities of this and other atrocities by its soldiers, there appears to have been little attempt to hide the crimes, implying they may be tolerated, if not ordered, by Russian command.The psychological violence inflicted by sexual assault is such that it takes a great deal of courage for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

This Could Be the Next Big War That Grips the Entire World

TEL AVIV, Israel—The ongoing war between Israel and Iran across the Middle East came out of the shadows and into the open long ago. But now, on the back of several suspected Israeli attacks inside Iran itself, the deadly contest threatens to escalate—possibly beyond the region. Last week,...
MILITARY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy