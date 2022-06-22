Alanis Morissette Scraps Tour of Australia and New Zealand

Click here to read the full article.

Alanis Morissette won’t be making the trip Down Under later this year.

The Canadian singer was scheduled to play arena shows across Australia and New Zealand this November, a 25th anniversary celebration of his classic album Jagged Little Pill .

On Wednesday (June 22), however, Live Nation , the promoter of those five rescheduled dates, announced the tour would be scrapped.

“My friends in Australia and New Zealand, I am crestfallen to announce that the upcoming Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour dates have been cancelled,” she explains in a message. “I love you all and will be back as soon as we can. Until then, big hug.”

After two years of near silence, the touring market in these parts has sprung back to life. Some promoters say there’s too much inventory on the way .

In a statement, Live Nation blames the Jagged Little Pill cancelation on “scheduling issues and to the unprecedented logistical challenges of global touring in 2022.” The concerts promoter and her management “feel it’s best to refund the ticket holders now and have all committed to rescheduling these dates at the earliest possible time.”

Julia Stone was booked to open for Morissette on the four-city run , which was intended to visit Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland.

The “Ironic” singer is currently on the road in the U.K., with North America dates due to kick off July 10 at Ottawa Bluesfest.



