Healthpark offers unique training

The Parisi Speed School at the Owensboro Health Healthpark is the only one of its kind locally.

Created in 1992 by Bill Parisi, a former track and field All-American, the speed, agility and strength training program came to the Healthpark in February 2020. Since then, nationally-certified trainers have worked with youth, adolescent and young adult athletes to improve their overall sports prowess at the only Parisi Speed School within 100 miles.

“All in all, we’re really developing kids anywhere from 7 years old up to the college level,” said Nick Jones, fitness supervisor at the Healthpark and head performance coach at PSS. “We’re trying to maximize their potential and improve on the areas they need. We really want to maximize the effort and maximize the benefits for kids and see them progress while also having fun and building their confidence.

“When you think of the Healthpark, one of the big things is we’re a 13-and-over facility, so in years past we haven’t had a lot of children’s programs here. We’ve always wanted to do something specific like this.”

The process begins with an individual evaluation, which helps determine progress by the conclusion of the course.

Since the program mostly follows structured procedures — to maintain consistency throughout its 100-plus locations — Jones noted that it’s important to be able to measure advancement.

“The main thing we try to get out of our program is results,” Jones said. “Every kid does an initial evaluation to get some baseline numbers. We don’t compare those to any other kids, it’s just so that each kid can see the numbers and work on them. Down the road, we’ll reevaluate them and see how much they’ve improved.”

The PSS offers three levels of experience: Jump Start for ages 7-12, to develop the foundation for skills and proper mechanics in order to get faster and stronger; Total Performance for ages 12-15, which focuses on more technical aspects and introduces weights; and Elite for ages 14-22, which offers the highest and most intense training.

According to Jones, the results speak for themselves.

“Several athletes across all professions — the NFL, the NBA, Major League Baseball, the NHL, soccer — so many people have gone through the Parisi Speed School and have gone on to the next level,” he said. “We’ve already had some kids here that have gone through the program with us, and now they’re playing college sports.

“We already have our own success stories from just 21/2 years, even with COVID. It’s been great.”

Children can also get involved to stay active and not focus at any one specific sport, Jones added.

“It’s also important that parents understand if they don’t get their kid involved in something like this, at least do something to keep them active,” he said. “You get a lot of kids now who are homeschooled or doing things remotely, and they’re not as active as we were when we were kids. I feel like we used to get at least an hour of PE time in school, and now that might be limited to only 15 minutes or so.”

Both the athletes and the trainers generally feel a sense of accomplishment by the end of the course, as well.

“One of the benefits of working in the fitness center — if you really like to help people and see people improve, it’s the best job for you,” he said. “It’s super rewarding. I’ve been in sports my whole life and have a very athletic family, so it’s just really cool to be able to take some of the stuff I’ve learned and apply it to the kids.”

It’s also a confidence builder for participants.

“And the kids, a lot of times, are so proud of themselves when just three months ago, they were scared to death,” Jones said. “Now you get a lot of, ‘Come see me play, come watch my baseball game,’ and I try to go to as many of those as I can. It’s really cool seeing them out there because they’re so proud.”

