Almost 22 million children rely on schools for their meals. But those meals can stop during the summer when school is not in session, leaving kids at risk of hunger. That's why KATU, in partnership with Feeding America, has launched Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief. Andrea Williams, Deputy CEO for the Oregon Food Bank, joined us to talk about how your donations, no matter how small, can make a big difference to those facing food insecurity and hunger.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO