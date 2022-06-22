ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IL

Police beat for Wednesday, June 22

By David C.L. Bauer
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police, fire and other public safety reports from Jacksonville and the surrounding...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Victim Of Fatal Stabbing Identified

The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Springfield. 26-year-old Thomas Shephard of Springfield died Thursday night in the emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Coroner Jim Allmon says an autopsy confirmed that Shephard died of multiple stab wounds. Springfield police say he...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, IL
City
Burlington, IL
City
New Canton, IL
Morgan County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
City
Waverly, IL
City
Barry, IL
wlds.com

JPD Investigating Hit and Run Incident

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent hit and run accident. At 2:20 pm on Saturday, June 18th, a vehicle that was stopped facing eastbound at the intersection of North Clay and East Douglas...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Man dies Friday from apparent overdose

EDWARDSVILLE - A 20-year-old man died of an apparent fatal drug overdose Friday in the 5000 block of Chain of Rocks Road, according to officials with the Madison County Sheriff's Department. The Sheriff's Department and Coroner's Office were at the scene investigating the death Friday afternoon.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Beat#Vandalism#Keith Lee#Bobcats#Southern Railroad#South Johnson#Citations
KBUR

One person injured in two vehicle crash in McDonough County

Macomb, Ill.- One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, June 22nd in McDonough County. According to Illinois State Police, on Wednesday a 2017 Mack Concrete Truck driven by 51-year-old Mitchell Van Bebber of Colchester, Illinois was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 336 east of County Road 150 East in McDonough County.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Police: Person stabbed to death in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A person was stabbed to death in Springfield, according to police. On Thursday at 10:32 p.m., Springfield Police said they responded to an area hospital to a report of someone stabbed. Police said the victim was stabbed 3 times and died at the hospital. Police said...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Garbage Trucks Getting Earlier Start In Springfield

You might be hearing your waste hauler moving through your neighborhood earlier than usual. The City of Springfield says it has granted permission to waste hauling companies to begin their routes one hour earlier than usual in order to help workers avoid the hottest parts of the day. While the authorization is temporary, the city says it’s likely to be extended regularly through the hot summer months.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCIA

Man arrested, gun recovered in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested a man after discovering he had an arrest warrant during a chance encounter. Officers with the Street Crimes Unit were patrolling the 1700 block of East Brown Street Tuesday night as a result of recent shots-fired calls in the area. While on patrol at 10:30 p.m., the officers […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Man arrested on weapons charge after running from Springfield Police

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On June 21, 2022 at approximately 10:29 p.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit were conducting patrols in the 1700 block of East Brown Street due to recent shots fired calls in the area. Officers observed Deonte Williams (male, 30 years-old) standing on the sidewalk and were aware of outstanding warrants for his arrest. As the officers attempted to make contact with Williams, he began to flee on foot. Williams was quickly taken into custody and was found in possession of a loaded 9mm Taurus semi-automatic pistol. Williams is currently in the Sangamon County Jail pending formal charges by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Police Make Another Firearm Arrest

The Springfield police crackdown on illegal firearms on city streets continues. Officers conducted extra patrols Tuesday night in the 17-hundred block of East Brown Street in response to recent shots fired calls in that area. While on patrol, officers observed 30-year-old Deonte Williams standing on the sidewalk. Because they were...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
khqa.com

Macomb man life-flighted to hospital after crash

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Macomb man involved in a rear-end crash on Wednesday was life-flighted to a hospital with serious injures. The wreck happened on Illinois Route 336 in McDonough County around 2:51 p.m. According to a preliminary Illinois State Police investigation, the driver of a Mack...
MACOMB, IL
wmay.com

Police Chief: Many Panhandlers At Intersections Are Scamming Donors

Springfield’s police chief says local drivers need to know that when they hand money to people panhandling at busy intersections or in median strips, they may be falling victim to a fraud. Police have begun to implement Mayor Jim Langfelder’s order to move panhandlers away from those busy and...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Wood River man charged with waterboarding

EDWARDSVILLE - Several felony domestic battery charges were among felony filings Friday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Larry D. Franklin, 49, of Wood River, was charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery (four-plus subsequent offenses), both Class 2 felonies. The case was presented by the Wood River Police Department.
WOOD RIVER, IL
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy