This June, the International Quilt Museum held a three-day online quilt auction to benefit disaster relief in Ukraine. The IQM (International Quilt Museum) partnered with Lincoln Rotary Club #14 and Friends of IQM to launch a challenge in the spring for quilters to make a 16-inch by 16-inch quilt inspired by the sunflower quilts within the museum’s collection. The mini-quilt challenge and the auction were met with great enthusiasm; each of the 219 donated quilts was sold in the online auction, with a total of $27,385 coming in for disaster relief in Ukraine.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO