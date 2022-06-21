SDPD: Man shot twice in chest near Mountain View cemetery

A man was shot twice in the chest Tuesday night near a cemetery in San Diego's Mountain View neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported about 10:15 p.m. on Southlook Avenue south of Imperial Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. The street is just south of the Home of Peace Cemetery, a small graveyard that abuts the larger Mount Hope Cemetery.

The 911 caller who reported the gunfire told police that a 44-year-old man had been shot in the chest, Buttle said. When officers arrived, they found a man in an alley. He had suffered two gunshot wounds, said police Sgt. Ariel Savage.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injures, Savage said.

No information about the shooter was released.

Savage said police did not locate any witnesses.

Staff writer Karen Kucher contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .