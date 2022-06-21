ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

SDPD: Man shot twice in chest near Mountain View cemetery

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

A man was shot twice in the chest Tuesday night near a cemetery in San Diego's Mountain View neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported about 10:15 p.m. on Southlook Avenue south of Imperial Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. The street is just south of the Home of Peace Cemetery, a small graveyard that abuts the larger Mount Hope Cemetery.

The 911 caller who reported the gunfire told police that a 44-year-old man had been shot in the chest, Buttle said. When officers arrived, they found a man in an alley. He had suffered two gunshot wounds, said police Sgt. Ariel Savage.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injures, Savage said.

No information about the shooter was released.

Savage said police did not locate any witnesses.

Staff writer Karen Kucher contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Mountain View, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mountain View Cemetery#Police#911#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
69K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy