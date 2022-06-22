ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All-Area Golf: Hartselle’s Wisener is Player of the Year

By David Elwell Sports Writer
 4 days ago
Hartselle's Tristin Wisener is The Daily's Golfer of the Year.

Hartselle golf coach Will Lang says one of the best parts of his job is getting to watch Tristin Wisener attack a course.

“It’s a lot of fun to see him play the game,” Lang said. “At the level Tristin is playing now, nothing he does on the golf course surprises me. He can make some unbelievable shots.”

Lang is not the only one who likes what he sees from Wisener. Last summer the University of Alabama golf program offered him a place on the team in 2023. It was quickly accepted.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to play at Alabama,” Wisener said. “It’s always been a dream to play golf in college and then go pro.”

Wisener just completed a successful junior season at Hartselle. He’s the Daily’s Golfer of the Year.

In high school golf, it’s important to stand out from the rest of the pack. Wisener has done that this season. Back in March in wet and windy conditions, he won the Gulf Shores Invitational. He was the only player to finish under par with rounds of 73 and 71.

"I really don't know how I survived that day," Wisener said.

In the high school post-season, Wisener scooped up two low medalist awards. He shot 73 in section play at Goosepond in Scottsboro. He was even better the next week in sub-state with a 68 at Cullman’s Terry Pines.

Wisener advanced to the state tournament at Hampton Cove as an individual. The visit did not go as well as he would have liked. He finished tied for fifth after rounds of 76 and 74.

“It wasn’t my best week of golf at state, but it made me realize that I have to work even harder to be more consistent,” Wisener said.

Wisener has hit the golf trail this summer. His travel log before school starts back will include stops in Indiana, South Carolina, Virginia, Connecticut and Mobile. This week he’s in Dothan for the prestigious Future Masters, which brings in players from all around the world.

“It’s a great experience getting to play around the country,” Wisener said. “I get to play on different courses with different grass. There’s a big difference between the courses up North and courses down here. It’s a different game. I hope the experience helps when I get to play in college.”

One tournament that’s not on Wisener’s schedule that he would like to add is the Spirit of America Classic that begins next Wednesday.

“I’ve always wanted to play in the Spirit,” Wisener said. “This is the first year that I’m old enough. It would be great to play in a tournament where I can sleep in my own bed.”

Growing up in Hartselle, Wisener was like a lot of his friends and loved baseball. One afternoon when he was in the sixth grade, he and his Dad hit some golf balls around in the yard.

“That got me hooked on the game,” Wisener said. “By the eighth grade I was really enjoying golf and that became my game.”

Since then there’s been no looking back for Wisener.

The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

