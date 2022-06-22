ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro City Commission digest

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago

At its meeting Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:

• Heard an Owensboro Community & Technical College update from OCTC president Scott Williams.

• Reappointed David Johnson to the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau board of directors.

• Held first reading of an ordinance to amend Ordinance 9-2022 to establish revised compensation for city employees and non-elected officials, in accordance with a personnel and pay classification plan, as required by KRS 83A.070.

• Held first reading of an ordinance to amend the city's 1980 zoning ordinance to change 407 East Third St. from I-1 Light Industrial to B-2 Central Business.

• Approved a municipal order directing the mayor to enter into a mutual aid and assistance agreement between the city and Hancock County.

• Heard the financial report for the period ending May 31.

• Hired Damon N. Brandle as probationary, full-time, non-civil service firefighter with the Fire Department, contingent upon successful completion of all post-officer, pre-employment requirements.

• Hired Heny J. Briner as probationary, full-time, non-civil service firefighter with the Fire Department, contingent upon successful completion of all post-officer, pre-employment requirements.

• Hired Joseph P. Brown as probationary, full-time, non-civil service firefighter with the Fire Department, contingent upon successful completion of all post-officer, pre-employment requirements.

• Hired William H. Riney as probationary, full-time, non-civil service firefighter with the Fire Department, contingent upon successful completion of all post-officer, pre-employment requirements.

• Hired Justin D. Wheeler as probationary, full-time, non-civil service firefighter with the Fire Department, contingent upon successful completion of all post-officer, pre-employment requirements.

• Appointed Andrew J. Behl regular, full-time, non-civil service fire lieutenant with the Fire Department.

• Appointed Corey L. Gant regular, full-time, non-civil service fire captain with the Fire Department.

• Appointed Jonathan W. Cook regular, full-time, non-civil service laborer/maintenance helper with the Public Works Grounds Department.

• Appointed Ryan J. Trogden regular, full-time, non-civil service street manager with the Public Works Street Department.

• Appointed Susan A. Howard regular, full-time, non-civil service office manager with the Public Works Engineering Department.

• Appointed Evan M. Gogel, regular, full-time, non-civil service housing and grant coordinator with the Community Development Department.

• Went into closed session to discuss property acquisition.

Comments / 0

 

