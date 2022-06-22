City commission hears OCTC report

Owensboro Community & Technical College experienced its largest increase in enrollment in seven years last fall, OCTC president Scott Williams told city commissioners Tuesday night, and enrollment for this year’s spring semester was at pre-pandemic levels.

Williams updated commissioners about the school’s student demographics and graduation numbers during the commission’s meeting at City Hall. Williams also updated the commission on plans to create the Commonwealth West Healthcare Workforce Innovation Center, which will train healthcare professionals and provide dual-credit classes to high school students interested in careers in medicine.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected college and university enrollment across the nation, Williams said, but “at OCTC, we have rebounded from the pandemic.”

One-third of the college’s students are high school students receiving dual credit, Williams said. The school also has a sizable adult student population: 35% of OCTC graduates are over 25 years old, Williams said.

“We are meeting the needs of a broad spectrum of the community,” he said. “We pride ourselves on being able to work with these working adults.”

The center is a partnership of several colleges and universities and Owensboro Health. The training center will be at the Owensboro Health business offices on Frederica Street.

“We are in the process of hiring staff for the project,” Williams said.

Owensboro Health president and CEO Mark Marsh said previously that the hope is to have the center ready in January.

OCTC “Work and Learn” manufacturing and leadership programs such as GO FAME, GO FEMALES and training programs have graduated 249 students, Williams said. Those programs “have a retention rate of almost 90%.”

Mayor Tom Watson said he appreciated the work OCTC has done to train people for the workforce.

“The fact that (OCTC) is gearing more and more towards the technical side has been a tremendous asset” for the community, he said.

At the end of the meeting, during public comments, commissioners heard from two speakers who say they represent people upset by a drag show held last week at the RiverPark Center, as part of Downtown Live’s “Pride Night.” Downtown Live is for people who are 21 and over.

Jerry Chapman told commissioners a petition he had started against the drag show had attracted 600 signatures, until “the leftists at Facebook and Change.org deleted the petition.”

The city’s 2022-23 budget allocates $177,000 to the RiverPark Center.

“Our tax dollars are being used to subsidize drag queen shows,” he said. “That’s taxation without representation. We do not appreciate the stewardship of our tax dollars.

“If they want our money, I don’t think it’s too much to ask they represent our city with decency, dignity and respect.”

Chapman said the community has “Christian values.”

Kathryn Crowe said while the group might want to hold the event again next year, “we are here to try to stop it.”

“We are just being bombarded right and left from the LGBT community,” she said. “This is nothing to celebrate, the lifestyle.

“I truly love them, but I’m going to be honest with them and tell them, ‘this is an abomination.’ ”

Because the issue was not on the city commission agenda, commissioners did not have a response to the statements.

