Sacramento, CA

Sac Republic FC tops LA Galaxy 2-1, advances to US Open Cup semifinals

By Sean Cunningham
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The role of underdog seems to appeal to the Sacramento Republic FC.

The boys in Old Glory red pulled off another upset on Tuesday night by taking down another Major League Soccer opponent to advance to the semifinal round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.

As a United Soccer League squad, the Republic FC becomes the first non-MLS team to reach the Open Cup semifinals since 2017.

Sacramento stunned the LA Galaxy 2-1 behind goals from Rodrigo Lopez and Luis Felipe to lead the Republic FC, who now faces the winner of Wednesday’s match between Sporting KC of MLS and the USL’s Union Omaha.

The Republic FC become the first non-MLS team to reach the Open Cup, becoming the first USL club to take down two MLS teams in the same tournament since FC Cincinnati in 2017.

Both Lopez and Felipe each scored goals in the upset over San Jose last month to advance to Tuesday’s match against the LA Galaxy in Carson.

Lopez found the net for Sacramento in the match’s fourth minute, notching his fourth goal of the Cup schedule. LA was able to score the equalizer in the 18 th and the game would remain tied until Luis Felipe netted his third goal of the Cup, putting Sacramento up for good in the 70 th minute of the game.

