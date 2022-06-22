Airport Board secures funding for apron repair

The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board unanimously voted to accept an additional $200,000 in grant funding from the Kentucky Department of Aviation during its regular meeting Tuesday.

Tristan Durbin, OWB director, said during the meeting that $200,000 in grant funding is being made available to all Kentucky airports. A significant portion of that funding will be utilized by OWB for a planned rehabilitation of the airport’s terminal apron.

“Originally, the Kentucky Department of Aviation had a commitment for $250,000 for a project to rehabilitate our terminal apron,” Durbin said. “They then conducted a site visit, they saw that the scope was quite a bit larger than what they originally anticipated, they increased their commitment to $550,000.”

Durbin said the airport then bid out the project, receiving a bid for $1,157,000.

“KDA then readjusted their commitment for $1 million for the bid that we did receive,” he said.

Durbin said that left OWB potentially responsible for the remaining $157,000 to cover the cost of the project. So $157,000 of KDA grant will be earmarked to cover that expense, at the request of the KDA.

In other business, Durbin said OWB is expected to undergo its Federal Aviation Administration Part 139 Inspection next month.

“That allows us to be an airport with scheduled passenger service with over 30 seats, which, in our instance, is currently Allegiant Air,” Durbin said.

The inspection is expected to take between 2-3 days and will include a review of the airport’s airfield, all of its records and documents, as well as fixed-base operators and their fueling operations, Durbin said.

Durbin said the inspection is expected to happen the third week of July.

OWB Board members also elected officers for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Brenda Clayton will serve another year as treasurer, Mickey Bowman will serve as vice chairman, and Doug Hoyt will serve as chairman. Officers for the upcoming fiscal year are selected each June, and they officially assume their roles July 1.

Madison Silvert, outgoing board chairman, said a committee was formed, and the election of officers was held in an appropriate way.

“I want to thank you all for taking the time and doing that the right way,” he said. “Also, for thinking about the importance of rotation in these offices. I think it is really important that everyone gets a chance to lead.”