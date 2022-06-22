Groovin' on the Green: 90 Proof Twang

CINCINNATI — The Water Lantern Festival is returning to Cincinnati to light up the water in Eden Park. The event will take place on July 9. Organizers said participants can design their own lanterns before setting it afloat on the water. Participants can use their lanterns to write down hopes, dreams or even a letter to a loved one before sending it out into the water. There is expected to be thousands of lanterns in the water.

