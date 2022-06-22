Groovin' on the Green: 90 Proof Twang

On Friday, Selfie Galaxy will open its doors at the Glenway Crossing Shopping Center in Western Hills. The new selfie spot will feature more than 20 different themes, including original artwork from local artists. Selfie Galaxy is a Black- and Latina women-owned business that prides itself on inclusivity. "We want you to feel at peace and happy when you walk through our doors. A judge-free zone, a brave space, your own galaxy!" Selfie Galaxy writes on its website. Opening June 24. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tickets are $30 for people age 13 and older, $15 for ages 3-12. 5084 Glencrossing Way, Western Hills. selfiegalaxy.com. Read CityBeat’s story about Selfie Galaxy.
Comments / 0