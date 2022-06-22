Ga. marshal resigns after he shot, killed dog in front of woman, her son with special needs

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A man hired to oversee the Spalding County animal control department, along with code enforcement violations has resigned after shooting and killing a dog.

“No more families will suffer with this guy,” Isabella Avellaneda said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

That’s how Avellaneda reacted when she learned the Spalding County marshal who shot and killed her dog has lost his job.

“No more people are going to lose a pet, their pet,” she said.

Channel 2 first reported last week how the now former marshal, Smart Web, killed Avellaneda’s Boston Terrier Allison.

The county manager says Webb responded to call for roaming goats when he shot Allison, alleging she was a pit bull that ran toward him.

It happened in front of Isabella, her sister, and her 13-year-old son with special needs before they say they had time to secure Allison.

“This Spalding County employee in my opinion is a danger,” one neighbor said at a council meeting.

Outraged community members spoke up during public comment during Monday’s county commissioners meeting.

“He was judged jury and executioner. And that’s not what we want in this community,” another neighbor said.

The county manager announced during the meeting that Webb would no longer serve as county marshal after just three months.

“Sheriff Dix has revoked Mr. Webb’s Depth utilization and he is no longer with the county,” a county official announced.

Web was already under a GBI criminal conduct investigation stemming from his time as police chief in Woodbury, Georgia.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“At this point I know I’m not fighting alone,” Avellaneda said.

Back at her rural home in Griffin, she says her son is still not over the loss of his best friend.

“He didn’t sleep, or he didn’t eat for three days, and he keeps in his room all the time,” Avellaneda said about her son. “He’s not the same boy.”

She hopes other law enforcement officers can see her story and avoid deadly confrontations.

“If you see the dogs, just give me one minute, maybe two minutes to just tie up the dogs, and I can come to talk, that’s it,” she said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Connecting cameras to fight crime Mayor Andre Dickens says to fight crime, he needs every single camera in Atlanta connected to the Atlanta Police Department.

©2022 Cox Media Group