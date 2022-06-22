ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Rams star Jalen Ramsey recovering from surgery

By Dustin Lewis
 4 days ago

The Super Bowl Champion and former Seminole had surgery earlier this week.

Jalen Ramsey is one of the top defensive backs in the NFL and evidently, it doesn't matter if he's healthy or not.

READ MORE: Florida State's projected 2022 scholarship count

Earlier this week, the All-Pro cornerback underwent surgery to address an issue with his left shoulder. In a podcast appearance earlier this offseason, Ramsey stated that he played over half of 2021 with a sprained AC joint in both of his shoulders.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Super Bowl Champion is expected to make a full recovery prior to the regular season.

Despite being banged up, Ramsey gutted it out for the Rams and helped drive the franchise to a title. He was named First-Team All-Pro for the third time in his six years in the NFL. Ramsey recorded 77 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four interceptions, 16 pass deflections, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble in 16 starts. The marks for total tackles and tackles for loss were new a career-high for Ramsey while the four interceptions tied for the most in a season in his career.

READ MORE: Is Florida or Miami a tougher opponent for the Seminoles in 2022?

It's even more impressive when you consider that the former Florida State star covered his opponent's best play-makers week in and week out. In the playoffs, Ramsey matched up with Christian Kirk, Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, among other quality wide receivers in four consecutive games.

With Ramsey expected to return to full health, the Los Angeles Rams are in a good position for another championship run. The bulk of the offense is back, along with future hall of famer, Aaron Donald, on defense.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

