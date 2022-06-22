ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres beat Diamondbacks 3-2 in 11 innings

97.3 The Fan
97.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01MQuA_0gI8C9Fu00

The Padres beat the Diamondbacks 3-2 in 11 innings on Tuesday night, improving to 2-0 since Manny Machado's sprained ankle. This game was a pitching duel for the majority of the night, as both team's starter posted quality starts. Eric Hosmer's 2-strike 2-out solo homer in the bottom of the 6th tied the game at 2, and that would remain the score until the bottom of the 11th, when Jorge Alfaro's RBI-single sent the Padres home winners.

Download the Audacy app today!

https://go.audacy.com/973thefansd/download

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.3 The Fan

Phillies beat Padres 4-2

Blake Snell entered Saturday’s game searching for his first win of the season, and pitched well early, allowing no runs through his first 4 innings. But things fell apart in the 5th inning, as Snell allowed 3 runs on 4 hits.
SAN DIEGO, CA
97.3 The Fan

97.3 The Fan

San Diego, CA
429
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from San Diego, including the Padres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/973thefansd

Comments / 0

Community Policy