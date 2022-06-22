Padres beat Diamondbacks 3-2 in 11 innings

The Padres beat the Diamondbacks 3-2 in 11 innings on Tuesday night, improving to 2-0 since Manny Machado's sprained ankle. This game was a pitching duel for the majority of the night, as both team's starter posted quality starts. Eric Hosmer's 2-strike 2-out solo homer in the bottom of the 6th tied the game at 2, and that would remain the score until the bottom of the 11th, when Jorge Alfaro's RBI-single sent the Padres home winners.

