Democrat Levine extends lead in race for 2nd for insurance commissioner

Democratic Assemblyman Marc Levine increased his lead over Republican Robert Howell to 10,305 votes Tuesday in the race for the second spot on the November ballot for insurance commissioner.

Levine was in third entering Monday’s count, 1,472 votes behind Howell. Levine moved into second Monday, taking a 4,481-vote lead over Howell, a cybersecurity equipment manufacturer. Howell led by 28,908 votes entering Friday’s vote count, 25,401 entering Thursday’s, 13,692 votes entering Wednesday’s and 18,689 votes entering last Tuesday’s.

Levine has 1,170,985 votes (18.1%) to 1,160,680 (17.9%) for Howell, according to election results released by the Secretary of State’s Office. Incumbent Democrat Ricardo Lara leads with 2,340,611 votes (36.2%).

Lance Ray Christensen’s lead in the race for the second spot on the November ballot for state superintendent of public instruction grew by 281 votes Tuesday to 35,829. The education policy executive led teacher Ainye E. Long by 35,548 votes entering Tuesday’s count and 36,186 votes entering Monday’s.

Christensen has 707,201 votes (11.7%) to 671,372 (11.1%) for Long. Incumbent Tony K. Thurmond leads the nonpartisan contest with 2,788,625 votes (46.2%).

In the attorney general’s race, former Assistant U.S. Attorney General Nathan Hochman had his lead over fellow Republican Eric Early, an attorney and business owner, increase by 787 votes to 112,881. Hochman led by 112,094 votes entering Tuesday’s count, 111,947 votes entering Monday’s, 117,371 entering Friday’s, 115,544 votes entering Thursday’s and 105,897 votes entering Wednesday’s.

Hochman has 1,200,276 votes (18.0%) to 1,087,395 (16.3%) for Early. Appointed Democratic incumbent Rob Bonta leads with 3,624,281 (54.8%).

An estimated 488,739 ballots remain unprocessed statewide, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.