U.P. Football All-Stars survive Day Two of practice, Media Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday evening the All-Star players and coaches hosted a youth camp at the Dome. Once the campers arrived, they were taken through the same warmup routine that the All-Star players have been performing all week. Campers were then split into groups. Stations had been set up on different parts of the field where the All-Star players were there to “coach” them. Stations included punting, kicking, throwing, catching, running and tackling a large padded wheel. Campers got a chance to run a 40 yard dash, which was timed electronically, just like the NFL and the All-Star players at the Skills Challenge. Another station had a large foam pad where the campers could dive to catch a ball. Campers worked on agility and cutting while running with the ball, then ran through a “gauntlet” of All-Star players holding pads.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO