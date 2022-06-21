Phoenix Mercury starts hot, but can't hold on in loss to Minnesota Lynx

The Phoenix Mercury (6-11) looked energized Tuesday night in the first half, but couldn’t sustain its start in the second half and fell 71-84 to the Minnesota Lynx (4-13) at Footprint Center.

“That was problematic for us that when they started picking up their intensity that we weren’t matching that physicality right away,” Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard said.

The Mercury looked energized coming into the game after not playing since Friday. That start paid off when the Mercury took a 9-2 lead at 6:35 before the Lynx called a timeout. Minnesota came back

Skylar Diggins-Smith and Shey Peddy connected well in the quarter, especially when Peddy’s shot was initially blocked by Damiris Dantas but Peddy recovered it and set up Diggins-Smith for a driving finger roll layup . After that play at 3:47, the Mercury went on an 8-2 run and led by 11 points after the first quarter.

Peddy scored 12 of the bench’s 16 points and hit three 3-pointers on eight attempts.

“Shey’s been very consistent for us, holding it down when Diamond (DeShields) was working her way into the lineup and she’s very consistent and that’s what you need and that’s something that lasts you in this league,” Mercury center Tina Charles said.

Phoenix has struggled to find depth from its bench with Sophie Cunningham out the last six games. DeShields was the only starter to not play more than 30 minutes in the game and was replaced by Peddy. Peddy played the bulk of the bench’s minutes with 27:24.

“I think that using timeouts, I had one in the first half. I should have used that more strategically to get us a little bit of rest that way. We have limited options right now and we just have to make the best of it. We’ve got to find different ways to make that work for us,” Nygaard said.

Bolstered by an opportunistic bench that scored 15 points in the second quarter, the Lynx erased the 11-point deficit. In her first game back since sustaining a hamstring injury on May 8, Natalie Achonwa made all three field goals and scored eight points in the quarter. Rachel Banham found her spots in the quarter, including finding opportunities after two straight turnovers from the Mercury midway through the quarter.

“They put up their intensity a little bit and we got a couple of turnovers back-to-back. That was kind of a little theme in the game because there were times when we got consecutive turnovers. Just like you want to stack stops together, you don’t want to have possessions with a turnover for us,” Nygaard said.

The Mercury held a four-point lead into the third quarter, but the Lynx caught up at 4:29 with Nikolina Milic earning free throws. From there, the Lynx went 8-3 until Diggins-Smith got to the line at 2:07. Efforts from the Mercury to take over the game defensively were stifled as the Lynx relied on its bench and led by six points after the quarter.

The Lynx shot even better in the fourth quarter when Bridget Carleton and Moriah Jefferson added three consecutive 3-pointers during a 10-0 run. The Mercury called a timeout at 5:22 to stop the momentum, but couldn’t score until two minutes after. By then, the Lynx had control of the game.

Diggins-Smith finished with 25 points, while Diana Taurasi added 15 points.

Kayla McBride led the Lynx with 18 points, while Moriah Jefferson and Achonwa each had 12 points. Jessica Shepard had another big game on the boards with 13 rebounds.

Among the problems for Phoenix was Charles managing only five points through the first three quarters. She didn't get another look until she made a layup with 3:19 left in the game.

“We definitely need to score to win and when one of our main scorers isn’t doing it, that does put a lot of strain on us,” Nygaard said.

Charles grabbed seven rebounds and hit a career milestone with her 3,500th career rebound. She is the only player in the WNBA with at least 6,850 points and 3,500 rebounds.

The Mercury will face the Lynx on Thursday in Minneapolis at 5 p.m.

“The game was for sure not what we wanted, but the good news is that we get to play them again in two days. It’s kind of like a playoff series and that’ll be good,” Nygaard said.

