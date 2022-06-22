ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City approves pay increase for SDPD as more officers leave for other jobs

 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police officers are getting a pay raise. On June 21, city council approved giving officers a 10% pay increase. "A 10% pay raise over the next 13 months within a two year contract is a step in the right direction," said Sgt. Jared Wilson, San Diego...

Stan williams
4d ago

Nice! Law enforcement is very important! Thank you 🙏 for all you do to protect our streets

