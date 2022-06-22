ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, MA

Back-to-back: Dover-Sherborn girls lacrosse tops Manchester-Essex to win second straight state title

By Ethan Winter, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42s82u_0gI87euI00

WELLESLEY — As the clock began to wind down Tuesday night, fans behind the Dover-Sherborn girls lacrosse team's bench at Babson College's MacDowell Field began chanting "Back-to-back! Back-to-back!"

The third-seeded Raiders were on the verge of winning their second straight state title with a 10-7 victory over top-seeded Manchester-Essex.

"It's incredible," senior Rylie McLaughlin said. "It's actually an unexplainable feeling."

"It doesn't feel real," added junior Mia Guarini.

After winning last season's Division 2 state championship, 12-10 over Bromfield, D-S lost seven seniors to graduation.

"I think a lot of people didn't expect much from Dover-Sherborn (this year)," Raiders coach Erin Massimi said. "We had graduated a lot of seniors, so we knew from the beginning, it was going to be a lot of hard work.

"We were just excited for that fresh start," Massimi added. "We were excited to build something and from the get-go our seniors and upper classmen as a whole just took it on... We are so proud of them."

Trailing 2-1 about two-thirds of the way through the first half, D-S went on a 5-0 scoring run to take a 6-2 lead. That run was started by Guarini who scored three goals in nearly 100 seconds.

"I just knew that I've had a bunch of strong games recently and I have been figuring out my game during tournament," Guarini said. "I had to show up for my team and I just did what I've been doing. I knew that my teammates would set me up and that's what happened."

Once Guarini scored with 9:29 left to go in the first half, the Raiders never looked back and led the rest of the way.

"Mia, this entire tournament run, has just been our go-to girl," Massimi said. "She's been kind of waiting for that seat and to see her step into that role for this tournament, it just makes me so excited that she will be back for next year."

One player who won't be back next year is McLaughlin who finished her high school career recording four points with a hat trick on top of a second straight state championship.

"It feels like wrapping up a really amazing end of a career," McLaughlin said. "I'm happy with the ending. I couldn't have asked for anything better."

The Raiders led by as many as five with 18:40 left to go after McLaughlin's third goal of the game made it 9-4 in favor of Dover-Sherborn, but the Hornets never gave up.

A 3-0 run by Manchester-Essex cut the D-S lead to just two with 11:45 left to play at 9-7 when Massimi called a timeout to regroup her team.

"I told them to 'Go back to what we know'," Massimi said. "'What we know is trusting each other and not second-guessing what our instincts are because your instincts is what brought us here.'

"I think the defense just needed a little reset to collect themselves."

Sophomore Avery O'Connell then scored with 8:09 left to make it 10-7 and end the Hornets' scoring run.

So what has been the identity of this championship team?

"Everyone has had to step up into different roles," Guarini said. "We just got better as the games went on. Our schedule made us work harder and practice was the best part to make us better."

With the Raiders' win, not only does Dover-Sherborn win its second straight state title, but a team from the Tri-Valley League has won three of the four state championships in girls lacrosse.

Medfield won the Division 3 state title, 11-9 over Cohasset and Westwood routed Wellesley, 16-2, for the Division 1 state title.

"It just goes to show how amazing our league is," Massimi said. "We are very lucky to play so many competitive league games and the reason why our defense, our goalie and our ride is so good is because of playing those games in our league.

"It's an excellent league and we are really lucky to be a part of that."

Ethan Winter is a senior multimedia sports journalist at the Daily News. He can be reached at ewinter@wickedlocal.com. Follow him on Twitter @EWints.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cohasset, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Dover, MA
City
Manchester-by-the-sea, MA
Wellesley, MA
Sports
City
Wellesley, MA
City
Medfield, MA
Dover, MA
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#College Lacrosse#Raiders#Manchester Essex#Babson College#Macdowell Field
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy