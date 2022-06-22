ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

VEHICLE CRASHES THROUGH GARAGE WALL INTO HOUSE

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 4:30 pm South Montgomery County FIrefighters were dispatched to...

www.mocomotive.com

Related
mocomotive.com

SECOND FATAL CRASH IN TWO NIGHTS IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Sunday morning just after midnight Magnolia Fire Department was dispatched to a reported rollover crash on SH 249 at Sentinal Oaks. Information was the vehicle was deep in the woods. Units arrived and found not a rolled-over vehicle but a m…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/second-fatal-crash-in-two-nights-in-montgomery-county/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

FATAL CRASH IN SOUTH MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Just before 4 am Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call that a resident had heard what they thought to be a crash on the Grand Parkway near Imperial Promenade. A short time later deputies found the crash with a vehicle…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fatal-crash-in-south-montgomery-county-2/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CRASH WITH ENTRAPMENT-FM 1375

1210PM-Montgomery Fire enroute to a single vehicle crash with entrapment on FM 1375 near Osbourne Road. Good samaritan using jigsaw attempting to free two victims. 12:21pm-units on scene report vehicle upside down FM 1375 closed. 130PM-THREE TRANSPORTED TO CONROE HOSPITAL STABLE CONDITION.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston area homeowner shares warning after AC unit was stolen

HOUSTON – A homeowner in the Shepard Forest area is warning his neighbors to be on the lookout after his AC unit was stolen in the middle of the night. “A new unit can vary, $1,400, $1,500. Plus the install cost and the coolant that goes in it. You’re probably looking at over 2 Grand easy just for that,” said homeowner Craig Kasper.
PUBLIC SAFETY
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SOUTHBOUND LANES CLOSED ON I-45 IN CONROE

9AM-TXDOT is making repairs to the San Jacinto River Bridge. All lanes except the HOV lane and the left lane are closed and will be until at least 1 pm. Traffic has already started to backup.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PURSUIT ENDS ON FM 1960

A Montgomery County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on I-45 near Budde which resulted in pursuit until the vehicle crashed into a female at FM 1960 and I-45. The suspect then fled as he fired shots got him at Hooters on FM 1960. Harris County Homicide Detectives are on the scene as the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LIFE IN PRISON FOR CONROE DOUBLE MURDER

On February 12, 2020, at about 5:25 PM, Conroe Police Officers were dispatched to the parking lot at 11133 S IH-45 N at Crighton Rd. (River Bend Station). Dispatch received reports that several men had been shot. Police and paramedics arrived and found three males shot inside of a passenger car. Lifesaving measures were started on the men, but two did not survive. A third male was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe in critical condition. Conroe Police Detectives, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, and Officers from numerous agencies arrived and started the investigation. The two deceased males of Conroe were identified as Devin Lee Rash, 20, and Ryan York, age 20. The third male, Bryce Smith, age 20, survived the shooting but a bullet remains in his head. Conroe Police arrested Waymon Nicholas Jordan and charged him with Capital murder. He claimed that there was a third person who did the shooting that was done with Jordan’s father’s .22 caliber gun. Almost three hours Conroe Police continued to interrogate Jordan. He finally admitted to shooting the trio and killing the two.
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man fatally shot while sitting inside vehicle in northwest Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a man was found dead with gunshot wounds inside his vehicle in northwest Houston Thursday. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 5100 block of Antoine around 12:17 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head inside of a Jeep SUV.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

I-45 IN CONROE TO BE PARTIALLY CLOSED TOMORROW

Many persons traveling south on I-45 at the San Jacinto River Bridge may have noticed the loud noise as they go onto the bridge. On Friday at 9 am TXDOT will be closing all southbound right lanes except for the HOV lanes and the left lane as they make repairs to the plate. They expect the closure to last at least 4-hours. All feeder roads will be open.
CONROE, TX

