CERES – A 14 year old boy was arrested Friday night after leading authorities on a pursuit that at times exceeded well over 100 miles per hour. At about 9:45pm, a Ceres Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Whitmore Avenue and Mitchell Road. The driver did not stop and fled south on Mitchell Road. The officer was advised by dispatch that the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Bay Area.

CERES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO