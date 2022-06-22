ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry MX low profile switches now come with stealth options

By Hope Corrigan
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
(Image credit: Cherry mx)

When it comes to mechanical keyboards, the switches used can make all the difference (opens in new tab). Not only do they have different feels, but they can also sound very different, and even just the build quality can vary. Keyboards are very much a personal preference call, and plenty of people choose to make that call with Cherry's brand of switches.

It turns out that the Cherry MX Ultra Low Profile series are adding another option to help appease many of their fans. According to TechPowerUp (opens in new tab), the new switches are said to be tactile while offering no audible click. This could be huge for office workers or streamers who are looking to have a less noisy space to work in, while still pounding away on their favourite Cherry keys.

These new keys are said to be more similar to Cherry's MX Brown series of switches. This means they should be much quieter than the standard switches used, which were closer to the MX Blue. These new keys are said to feel the same, with the tactile actuation fans are looking for but with less of the noise. Sounds like a win-win.

Of course these are still gamer keys so they still support RGB lighting. Due to the low profile nature of these switches the RGB is located directly under the key and shines through translucent materials. They even come in programmable options.

This isn't the only upgrade we've seen Cherry make to its switches in 2022. Earlier this year Cherry sneakily announced that all its low-profile RGB mechanical switches had their gold cross point contactor improved (opens in new tab). This has boasted to double the amount of actuations the product can guarantee over its lifetime, making for a more reliable and longer lasting keyboard.

Given these new quieter keys are still low-profile RGB mechanical switches, we can only assume they'll also have the improved contactor. Given many of our favourite gaming mechanical keyboards (opens in new tab) use Cherry switches, I'm curious to see which ones will be adopting these new quieter low profile keys in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfJ0i_0gI86GxB00

Hope’s been writing about games for about a decade, starting out way back when on the Australian Nintendo fan site Vooks.net. Since then, she’s talked far too much about games and tech for publications such as Techlife, Byteside, IGN, and GameSpot. Of course there’s also here at PC Gamer, where she gets to indulge her inner hardware nerd with news and reviews. You can usually find Hope fawning over some art, tech, or likely a wonderful combination of them both and where relevant she’ll share them with you here. When she’s not writing about the amazing creations of others, she’s working on what she hopes will one day be her own. You can find her fictional chill out ambient far future sci-fi radio show/album/listening experience podcast at BlockbusterStation.buzzsprout.com. No, sadly she’s not kidding.

