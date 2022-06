I’ve heard some Montgomery County Council members make some strong comments against zoning for the county. Then I read the article that the council denies a tax break for a proposed solar farm. I know tax breaks and zoning are different subjects, but in the article our council members made statements that they were concerned about the loss of farm ground. Even though the farm owners have chosen to lease their ground to a solar farm our council voted against the tax break. Some of these council members are the ones saying the owner of the ground should decide what they do we their own land. Just seems like a contradiction to me and gave me a “chuckle.”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO