ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Grubhub note saves Bronx rape victim with help from Yonkers cafe: reports

By David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CpXPw_0gI84CUh00

A Grubhub note sent to a Yonkers café led to the rescue of a woman who was allegedly held against her will and raped in a Bronx house, according to police and news reports.

Employees at Chipper Truck Café received an order around 5 a.m. Sunday morning for an Irish breakfast sandwich and a cheeseburger with a special note that read, “Please call police, his going to call me when u delivered come with the cones please don’t make it obvious,” News 12 Westchester reported.

Despite the slightly jumbled message, employees jumped into action and called police.

“People normally put notes like, ‘Can you leave it in my driveway? Can I have extra syrup in my order? Can I have an extra soda?’ But never something like this,” café worker Alicia Berme told CBS New York .

“The message came in, and the girls read it and they called my husband to see what they should do,” owner Alice Bermejo also told the television station. “He told them, ‘let’s call the police, we can’t take any risk or chance.'”

When the order left with the driver, café employees weren’t sure what happened until the next day, CBS reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YEWPs_0gI84CUh00
Although the note was jumbled, employees still understood the alleged victim’s message.
news12

“A detective had called and said there had been an arrest made and that the girl was safe, and we were like, we’re so happy…so happy,” said Bermejo, News 12 reported.

The victim was a 24-year-old woman who sent the alarming message and the alleged rapist was 32-year-old Kemoy Royal.

Royal was arrested Sunday morning and charged by the NYPD with rape, strangulation, criminal sex acts, unlawful imprisonment, sexual abuse, criminal possession of a weapon, assault and menacing, authorities said.

Royal was also charged Sunday from an earlier incident on June 15 with attempted rape, sexual abuse and assault on a 26-year-old woman, police said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Mother of toddler killed in hot car says overturning ex-husband’s murder conviction is ‘vindication’

The mother of a toddler who was killed when her ex-husband left him inside a hot car has called a court’s decision to overturn his murder conviction the right one.Leanna Taylor, the child’s mother, said through her lawyer on Wednesday that Justin Ross Harris’s life sentence being overturned was “vindication” for both herself, the father and their deceased son, Cooper.She has long maintained Mr Harris’s innocence in the case, in which the 41-year-old was sentenced to life without parole for the death of Cooper, who died after being left inside a hot car for several hours in 2014.“This is vindication...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopWired

Feds Want Longer Jail Sentence for Nicki Minaj’s Husband

Federal prosecutors have recommended a stricter jail sentence for Kenneth Petty in advance of his upcoming sentencing for failure to register as a sex offender in the state of California. Lawyers for the husband of Nicki Minaj had previously petitioned for him to be placed on house arrest, but prosecutors feel that the amenities were too comfortable for Petty to serve time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Yonkers, NY
County
Bronx, NY
Yonkers, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bronx, NY
Law & Crime

87-Year-Old Man Emailed His Children His Plans Before Killing Wife and Himself: Authorities

An elderly man in Kansas shot and killed his bedridden wife, then died by suicide, according to cops. Neighbors reportedly said that Frank Mayfield, 87, and Donna Mayfield, 87, were a loving couple, and that incident was both a tragic shock and out of character for them. Frank Mayfield wrote his children an email explaining his plans before the incident, authorities said in a KMBC report. Officers did not detail this message.
KANSAS CITY, KS
New York Post

Adams, Molina shouldn’t be putting a happy face on the horrors in NYC’s jails

Mayor Eric Adams and Correction Commissioner Louis Molina boasted last week of their progress in restoring safety to the city’s jails. Interesting timing: Three people died over just days around the same time while in the custody of Molina’s agency. Maybe boasting wasn’t such a great idea. At the start of the week, Anibal Carrasquillo, 39, became the seventh detainee to die on Rikers Island this year; he died of an apparent drug overdose in his cell. Drug overdose? How does that happen in a jail? The next day, Albert Drye, 50, succumbed at the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward; his cause of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy