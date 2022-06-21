Padres walk off Diamondbacks at end of busy day, including Tatis taking 'swings'

Padres players dump water on catcher Jorge Alfaro to celebrate his walk-off hit in the 11th inning against the D-backs at Petco Park on Tuesday. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

A lot happened at Petco Park on Tuesday even before Jorge Alfaro’s walk-off single gave the Padres a 3-2 victory in the 11 th inning.

There was good news about Joe Musgrove and no real news that might be really good news about Manny Machado.

There was progress with Fernando Tatis Jr., and manager Bob Melvin’s return is imminent.

And finally, Alfaro drove in José Azocar from second base with a single through the left side off Ian Kennedy with one out in the 11 th .

"Just try to put the ball in play, just give me something close to me that I can put it on the ground and it can get through," Alfaro said. "And Azocar, he can run. I was just screaming 'Score, score, score. Please.'"

Alfaro's single was the Padres' first hit in 11 at-bats with runners in scoring position. The walk-off win was the Padres' sixth of the season, second most in the major leagues, and gave them their eighth extra-inning victory and 20th comeback victory. Both of those marks lead the majors.

"These guys keep coming," interim manager Ryan Christenson said. "That's kind of been the theme that they've had all year is to continue to grind, to continue to come at people no matter what the score is. There's some disappointing innings where we had some chances to score right there and didn't get it done. But they came back and continued to put up the opportunities."

After starting pitcher Sean Manaea allowed two runs on four hits in his six innings, five Padres relievers combined for five hitless innings. That included Steven Wilson going 1 2/3 in extra innings and Tim Hill coming in with two on and two out to get the final out of the 11th.

"That's some really good stuff right there," Manaea said.

Eric Hosmer’s first home run since May 11 tied the game 2-2 with two outs in the sixth.

The three runs scored to that point were earned, but all three could have been prevented.

The Diamondbacks took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on Jordan Luplow’s inside-the-park home run.

Manaea walked No.9 hitter Geraldo Perdomo with one out, and Luplow hit a sinking liner to center field that was by all rights a single until Trent Grisham’s dive. The ball bounced in front of and then past Grisham’s glove and rolled to the wall as Perdomo scored easily and Luplow was waved around. Grisham retrieved the ball and threw to second baseman Jake Cronenworth, who sailed a throw home that likely would have gotten Luplow had it been on target.

Manaea retired the next two batters to end the inning.

The Padres got a run back in the bottom of the third when CJ Abrams singled with one out and scored on Ha-Seong Kim’s double, which was initially ruled an error, as it bounced off Luplow’s glove in left-center field.

Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen struck out a career-high 11 batters and allowed five hits in six innings.

Manaea, coming off an outing in Chicago in which he allowed five runs in a season-low four innings, allowed just two more hits after Luplow’s homer and got through six innings on 95 pitches.

Even before all that, the Padres were busy.

The most startling event was Tatis having made a significant step in his recovery from March wrist surgery.

While the team and Tatis had not said he was cleared to do so, videos shot by a fan from the restaurant adjacent to the Padres’ indoor batting cage and posted to social media showed the All-Star shortstop swinging a bat at about 50 percent of full power as he prepared to hit off a tee and then hit off the tee.

"It's just more of him doing a little systems check-in or trying to figure out exactly where this this wrist is to progress," Christenson said after the game. "I know he has not been cleared to go through any kind of swing progression hitting balls, hitting off the tee too much with baseballs or anything coming at him. So as far as I know is just a couple of dry swings, just kind of feeling it out."

A team official said Tatis had been taking dry swings at less than full effort for “a few days.”

Earlier Tuesday, Tatis said there was no update and that there were “lots of opinions” on what was next for him. The team official said Tatis' progress is to the point where there are assessments made daily about whether a new step can be taken.

It is believed Tatis could be ready to play as soon as three weeks after beginning to swing. It is not clear, however, when that timeline would be considered to have begun.

Also Tuesday, it was learned that after initial fears of a severe injury, Machado doesn’t have a high ankle sprain and continued to walk around and trend toward not going on the injured list.

“I wouldn't put anything past Manny at this point like that,” Christenson said before the game. “… You (could) have a pinch-hit or a DH day before the 10 days, (which) would possibly be an issue if he were to be put on the 10-day IL. So I think it's very encouraging the way he's bounced back so far, and you may see him sooner than later.”

What is certain is that Musgrove, whose 1.59 ERA is second in the major leagues, is back from the COVID IL and will start Thursday. That means his bout with the virus pushed his scheduled start back just one day.

Christenson was managing Tuesday, replacing quality control coach Ryan Flaherty, who had managed the previous 10 games. Christenson returned Monday after being in COVID protocols for 10 days.

Tuesday was the 20 th game Melvin has missed — the first nine surrounding his May 11 prostate surgery and the past 11 while in COVID protocols. Christenson managed those first nine. Melvin can return Wednesday, according to MLB protocols, because Tuesday was the 10 th day after his first symptoms.





Updates :

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .