Dead grizzly bear washes ashore in Whatcom County

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bear carcass was found at Cherry...

Part of Skagit River will temporarily close to all fishing

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Part of Skagit River will temporarily close to fishing. Action: Temporarily closes a section of the Skagit River to all fishing. Species affected: All species. Location: Skagit River (Skagit County); from the Highway 9 bridge in Sedro Woolley to 200’ downstream of the mouth of the Baker...
What to know when a salesperson knocks on your door in Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — In Whatcom County and most Whatcom cities, the first thing you should ask door-to-door solicitors is for their locally issued soliciting license. In Whatcom County jurisdictions, peddlers and solicitors must be granted a specific license before they can legally knock on your door. These licenses are often in addition to a standard business license.
Grizzly bear carcass found on Whatcom County beach

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The carcass of a 1- to 2-year-old male grizzly was found on a beach in Whatcom County last week, The Bellingham Herald reported. According to the report, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Game Warden David Jones was shocked by reports of a dead grizzly bear and went to the beach just north of the Cherry Point Refinery to check it out himself.
Massive Search Launched For Missing 4-Year-Old At Silver Lake

Editor’s Update 7:30 AM: Everett Police report the body of a child matching the description of the missing girl was recovered around 2:30 AM after being spotted in the water by a citizen. Everett Police Lieutenant Karen White tells MyEverettNews.com foul play is not suspected. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death and identify the victim. Thornton A. Sullivan Park at Silver Lake will be open to the public today. Note: There are no lifeguards at Silver Lake and haven’t been for seven years. Back in 2015 the City of Everett eliminated the lifeguard program at Silver Lake Due to budget cuts.
Grizzly bear carcass found on beach near Cherry Point.

CHERRY POINT, Wash. – The carcass of a grizzly bear was found on a beach near Cherry Point in Whatcom County last week. There’s no known grizzly population in Whatcom County and the surrounding region, so how it got here is a bit of a mystery. Game Warden...
Dead Grizzly Mysteriously Washes Ashore on Washington State Beach

The last thing anyone expected to find along the shores of a Washington State beach was a dead grizzly bear, but that’s exactly what happened. Whatcom County beachgoers reported the dead bear on June 16 to wildlife officials, who were so surprised by the discovery that Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife game warden Dave Jones went to the beach to check it out himself, according to The Bellingham Herald.
First heatwave of the summer coming to Pacific Northwest

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – There is a heatwave on the way. But don’t worry, the National Weather Service says this won’t be anything nearly as severe as the deadly heatwave we experienced last June. Still, temperatures will approach 90 degrees in some areas this weekend and the...
UPDATE: Victims of Nooksack River rafting accident identified

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two people who died in a rafting accident on the Nooksack River on Tuesday, June 14. John Coleman, 55, of Berkeley, California and his 10-year-old son both drowned. They were among five people, including a guide,...
Getting mussels to go in Coupeville, Washington

Whenever I go to Whidbey Island, I like to stop at Toby's Tavern in Coupeville and eat a giant bowl of local Penn Cove mussels.Yes but: On our trip this year, my husband and I ran into a problem. Our adorable toddler — who also likes mussels — isn't allowed inside Toby's, which is 21+.The good news: As it turns out, you can get a giant pot of mussels to go — and that's exactly what we did.The verdict: I was a little nervous about transporting 4 pounds of mussels in the driver's seat of my Subaru, but they weathered...
'Safety Ambassadors' are now patrolling downtown Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Tony Hugo checks the stairwells for homeless people as he makes his rounds through downtown Bellingham. "It can be a dangerous situation," he said. "People don't like to be woken up. They can be violent. We'll stand a few feet away, especially if we've gotten a call to check on them."
Expect rolling slowdowns on I-5 through Bellingham early Tuesday

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Work on the aerial wires crossing I-5 near the Lakeway Drive interchange will require occasional rolling slowdowns during the early morning hours between midnight and 4am on Tuesday, June 21st,. Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) say a utility crew is scheduled to...
