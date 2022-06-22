Spinners even the slate with Bogeys

The Sanford Spinners have been rolling in their second season of play in the Old North State League. With eight wins in their first 10 games, the Spinners have been one of the top teams in the league, and came into Monday night having won their last two games by the mercy rule.

There has been just one thorn in their side, and that was the new team that joined the league from just down the road—the Sandhills Bogeys.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.