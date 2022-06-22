ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain foils Region 4's bid for State Games title

By JOHN CATE JCATE@SANFORDHERALD.COM
The Sanford Herald
The Sanford Herald
 4 days ago

Walker McDuffie and Kale Scruggs helped rally their team from an opening-day loss at the BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina, but with the gold medal within Region 4’s grasp on Friday night, Mother Nature took their chance away.

A day filled with bad weather worked in between make-up games from the previous night ended before the bronze-medal game could be completed or the gold-medal game even start at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Boshamer Stadium. Region 4, representing the Sandhills, was in the championship game for the first time in several years, but didn’t get the chance to fight for it.

The Sanford Herald

The Sanford Herald

