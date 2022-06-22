ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Refreshing Homemade Drinks to Beat the Heat in the Hudson Valley

By Allison Kay
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's time to rejoice, it's officially summer in the Hudson Valley. With the return of this season, we have so much to look forward to. Most importantly, I'm excited to spend more time in the sun and outdoors. Swimming in local pools, watching the sunset, gazing at fireflies, traveling to the...

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yankodesign.com

Get the party started with alphabet ice cubes that give drinks a personalized touch

G is for Gary, J is for Juice, and U will be the star of the show. Unless you’re serving only hot coffee or tea at a party, chances are you will need to keep your drinks cold or at least chilled, even after the drink is poured into glasses. Ice cubes and tubes are common and, to be honest, as boring as a stale drink. If you want to make your gatherings a bit more exciting and have your guests really talking, why not insert a bit of a surprise where they least expect it. Ice cubes that come in forms other than, well, cubes immediately attract attention, but ones that come in the 26 letters of the English alphabet are sure to pique people’s curiosities, especially when each glass and each letter are personalized to a guest’s name. It also ensures that you will be remembered as the best host ever, making it easier to get others to join next time.
DRINKS
The Independent

The best wine deals for June 2022: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white

Whether your preferred tipple is red, white or rosé, settling down with a glass of wine is the perfect way to unwind, especially after a spot of spring cleaning or busy day at work.Wine is also a timeless gift to give on special occasions like upcoming birthdays and anniversaries, to bring with you when visiting friends and family or to share with a loved one at the end of a long week, coupled with dinner and a movie.Whatever the reason your bottle rack needs a restock, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up with excellent savings on everything from...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
New Paltz, NY
Food & Drinks
Hudson, NY
Lifestyle
City
New Paltz, NY
City
Saugerties, NY
Hudson, NY
Food & Drinks
New Paltz, NY
Lifestyle
Toni Koraza

What will New Jersey look like if seas continue to rise? Here's your answer

Global warming is threatening every part of our world. Like many states near the coast, New Jersey is at risk of damage from rising sea levels. Meteorologists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Climate Central predict that by the year 2100, rising sea levels will overwhelm parts of New Jersey. That means Keansburg Amusement Park, Asbury Park Convention, and the entire Jersey Shore might all be underwater in just a few decades.
Taste Of Home

We Tried 7 Brands and Picked the Best Iced Tea

This summer, cool off with the best iced tea. Our Test Kitchen sampled seven popular brands to find the most refreshing options. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Coffee Shops#Herbal Tea#Specialty Coffee#Iced Coffee#Food Drink#N Chestnut St#Theridgeteaandspice
Travel Maven

Hidden New York Beaches worth finding this Summer

We all have our favorite New York State beaches that we frequent in the summer—but there are several hidden gems you might not know about. These are the beaches less traveled. The ones that aren't necessarily big, but they're beaches nonetheless and they're beautiful in their own right.
Well+Good

15 of the Best Campsites and Glampsites in Upstate New York To Explore This Summer

As fun as summer in New York City can be, sometimes the concrete jungle just isn't the same as the real jungle... or, in this case, the forest and woods. All that warm weather and sunshine is apt to leave city dwellers craving the great outdoors, and, as hard we might try, no amount of park picnics or High Line strolls can truly scratch that itch. Sometimes, the mountains do call, and you simply must go.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Upstate New York Meth Lab Discovered! Is This Happening In Your Town?

I loved the television series Breaking Bad. Have you seen it? Bryan Cranston was great as a school teacher turned drug kingpin. Watching the show gets you caught up in the saga of these two guys navigating their way through making crystal meth, selling it to drug lords, escaping death time and time again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Q 105.7

Will Summer 2022 In Upstate NY Be A Scorcher? Looks That Way

Before June even started we hit 90 degrees 3 times in Albany. It looks like that hot trend will roll into summer. My family just bought a pool membership for the first time since we moved to Clifton Park, and it looks like that is going to be a great investment for the summer ahead!
ALBANY, NY
Food & Wine

I'm Obsessed with This TikTok-Famous Tumbler That Keeps Drinks Ice Cold for Hours

As a food writer, I'm always on the hunt for the latest and greatest kitchen tools. And while I've tried hundreds of new launches and products over the years, somehow this Simple Modern Tumbler is still the one item I can't stop talking about. Which is why I need to tell you that right now it's the lowest price it's been all year at Amazon.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Tourists take Greek beach bar to court over £500 bill for two drinks and a ‘snack’

Two American tourists are taking legal action against a Greek beach bar after it charged them more than £500 for two drinks and a plate of crab legs.Brenda Moulton and her 19-year-old daughter Kaylea were visiting the Platis Gialos beach in Mykonos when they claim the DK Oyster Bar lured them in and - they feel - grossly overcharged them.“An employee of one of the restaurants in Platis Gialos jumped in front of us and started saying persistently: “Sit here! Sit here!” Ms Moulton told the Greek newspaper θEMA.The pair say they enjoyed a mojito each and one plate...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Something is cooking at the UK’s staycation hotspots: Britain’s tastiest food festivals revealed, from a cheese extravaganza in Staffordshire to a honey fair near Belfast

Every week our Holiday Hero Neil Simpson takes an in-depth look at a brilliant holiday topic, doing all the legwork so you don’t have to. This week: the country’s most tempting food festivals. Something is cooking at staycation hotspots with dozens of independent and often quirky food festivals...
WORLD
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy