Ole Miss has placed itself on the doorstep of the championship series for the first time since 2014, and they’ll be hoping to do what that team led by Sikes Orvis and Errol Robinson could not. This go around it’s Tim Elko, Peyton Chatagnier, and company who come into this one on a day’s rest, all the while being possibly the hottest team in baseball. It’s time to continue our college world series odds series with an Arkansas-Ole Miss prediction and pick.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO