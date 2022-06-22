ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China to buy 40,000 tonnes of pork for state reserves on June 24 - notice

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

BEIJING, June 22 (Reuters) - China will buy 40,000 tonnes of frozen pork for state...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Egypt seeks to extract more flour from its wheat as battles soaring prices

(Adds details, background) June 26 (Reuters) - Egypt is looking at ways to extract more flour from its grain, a government minister said on Sunday, as the world's largest wheat buyer wrestles with soaring prices. It was studying raising the flour extraction percentage used for subsidised bread to 87.5% from...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tonnes#Beijing
ClutchPoints

Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision

McDonalds and Starbucks aren’t the only big companies to leave Russia after Vladimir Putin’s horrific attacks on Ukraine. On Thursday, worldwide giant Nike announced they will be leaving the country permanently and have no plans on returning anytime soon. Nike released this statement on their decision, via CNN: “Nike has made the decision to leave […] The post Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

House committee votes to ban sale of U.S. farmland to Russia and China

Companies from Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran would be barred from purchasing U.S. agricultural land under language approved by the House Appropriations Committee on Thursday. “More needs to be done to ensure the U.S. food supply chain is secure and independent,” said Rep. Dan Newhouse, lamenting that there are no federal safeguards against land purchases by authoritarian regimes.
FOREIGN POLICY
Agriculture Online

Corn, soybeans close higher | Friday, June 24, 2022

Soybean and soybean oil prices collapsed into the close on Thursday and then managed to rally back today. Corn futures also closed higher, while wheat futures closed lower after trading higher early in the day. July corn closed 3 cents higher today at $7.50. December corn closed up 18 cents...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Agriculture Online

Cutting out the middleman

What beef producer hasn’t dreamed of cutting out the middleman and selling high quality steaks and ground beef directly to consumers?. Andrew Donnell (pictured right) not only dreamed it he took the ultimate step last year and built an on-farm butchering and processing center. Now, there’s no one between him and his customers - no feedlot, no packer, not even a local locker plant.
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Mail

Reserve Bank governor gives a telling clue on how big next Tuesday's interest rate hike is going to be - as he doubles down on 'boomer fantasy' warning pay rises could lead to inflation disaster

Australia's most powerful banker has hinted interest rates will rise sharply in coming months but won't go as high as financial markets are expecting. Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe told a Friday night inflation discussion in Zurich, moderated by Swiss bank UBS, that while inflation was likely to keep climbing, it would start moderating in 2023 as Covid and computer chip supply constraints were resolved.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Thursday, June 23, 2022

In tonight's Evening Edition, read about world news impacting grain trade, U.S. weather, and two Senate bills aimed at livestock marketing reform. Earlier this month, a Ukrainian ambassador to Turkey, said Turkish buyers were among those receiving grain that Russian had stolen from Ukraine. Today, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybean, corn futures rise on bargain buying; wheat falls

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Friday, snapping a streak of four negative sessions, on a round of bargain buying and short covering, traders said. "Prices appear to have stabilized at current levels," Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage, said in a note to clients. "Traders that sold all week will likely want to take some profits on those positions ahead of the weekend."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rise as traders cover short positions

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - CME Group hog futures firmed on Friday as traders covered short positions after prices fell 5.6% over the last two sessions, though demand concerns capped gains. A U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report showed that pork export sales in the week ended June 16 totalled...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for June 29-July 5

June 24 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 29-July 5, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 29-July 5 - tax 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price 404.0 352.5 311.8 June 22-28 - tax 142.0 117.5 86.5 - indicative price 399.4 352.5 308.6 June 16-21 - tax 131.6 92.8 84.0 - indicative price 386.4 317.6 305.5 June 8-15 - tax 129.2 76.5 78.7 - indicative price 383.4 294.3 297.5 June 1-7 - tax 121.2 76.5 73.9 - indicative price 373.2 294.3 290.7 May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat falls near four-month low on harvest pressure

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures dropped on Friday on seasonal harvest pressure, traders said. * Declines were kept in check by a bullish export report. * On a continuous basis, the front-month Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract hit its lowest since Feb. 28. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday morning reported weekly wheat export sales of 477,800 tonnes, topping trade forecasts that ranged from 150,000 to 400,000 tonnes. A week ago, wheat export sales totaled 236,857 tonnes. * Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat for July delivery settled 13-1/2 cents lower at $9.23-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat futures fell 12 cents to $9.93 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat eased 9-1/2 cents to $10.71 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Argentine truck protest enters third day, grain ports operational

BUENOS AIRES, June 24 (Reuters) - Argentine truck unions extended a widespread protest over fuel price hikes and diesel shortages on Friday, but the dismantling of some road blockades meant that truck traffic and operations in the country's key Rosario grains ports returned to normal. The protests, which started Wednesday,...
ADVOCACY
Agriculture Online

Germany's Baerbock: Setting up transport routes for Ukraine's grain key priority

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - Setting up reliable transport routes for grain from Ukraine is top priority to prevent a global food crisis and will be a main topic at Friday's global food conference, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. Ukraine is being blackmailed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat, soybeans set for second weekly fall on economic concerns

(Updates prices, adds analyst comment) June 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and soybeans futures fell on Friday and were set for their second consecutive weekly slump as warnings of a creeping recession fanned worries about demand, while an improved outlook for U.S. crops also added pressure. Ongoing talks over a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans break four session losing streak on bargain buying

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Friday, supported by bargain buying after four straight declines, traders said. * Strength in the crude oil market added to the bullish tone in soybeans. * CBOT July soybean futures settled up 17-1/2 cents at $16.10-3/4 a bushel. The new-crop November contract was 8-3/4 cents higher at $14.24-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soyoil gained 2.04 cents to 69.75 cents per lb. * Soyoil futures touched their lowest since Feb. 9 before rebounding. * CBOT July soymeal rose $5.90 to $432.60 per lb. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday morning said that weekly soybean export sales fell to 294,400 tonnes from 724,734 tonnes the prior week. Analysts' forecasts for the latest weekly total had ranged from -50,000 to 800,000 tonnes. * Soymeal export sales of 34,000 were below market expectations soyoil export sales of 1,400 tonnes were near the low end of analysts' estimates that ranged from zero to 25,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Josie Kao)
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy